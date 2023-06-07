“He is unbelievable” – Benni McCarthy warns Manchester United against letting go of ‘intelligent’ player 

Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy has defended David de Gea, claiming it would be a crime for the club to let go of the underfire shot-stopper.

David de Gea has already established himself as a Manchester United legend since joining the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011. The 32-year-old has kept 25 clean sheets in 58 appearances in all competitions this season. He won the Premier League Golden Glove, keeping 17 clean sheets in 38 games.

The Spain international is out of contract this summer. While he hasn't re-signed yet, manager Erik ten Hag has made it known he wants De Gea to stay at Manchester United.

However, many fans want David de Gea to be moved on due to his poor distribution. He has also made five errors leading to goals this season, including a blunder in the FA Cup final. This enabled Ilkay Gundogan to score the winner in a 2-1 win for Manchester City.

Benni McCarthy, however, defended De Gea while speaking to 947 Joburg. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"He kept 17 clean sheets in the league. Yes, of course, you're going to concede, but to win the Golden Glove for yet another season is remarkable. You see how difficult the league is so I understand that everyone has a bad game here and there, but it doesn't stop him from being one of the best goalkeepers I've seen and I've worked with. He is unbelievable."

Sharing his experience of working with De Gea on the training ground, McCarthy said:

"I work with him every single day and I get to see first hand more than what most people get to do. You only see him on a Saturday or on a matchday, and if you see him make a mistake the critics hit the roof."

He added:

"But I get to spend every single day with him and he is an unbelievable guy, a great lad, very intelligent and one of the best goalkeepers I have seen. It would be a crime if Man United lose a goalkeeper like David de Gea."

David de Gea has made 545 appearances for Manchester United so far in his career. He has kept the highest number of clean sheets in the club's history with 190. He has also won eight trophies with them including the 2012-13 Premier League.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea to snub Saudi Pro League offer despite Erik ten Hag warning: Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea plans on snubbing any offers from the Saudi Pro League to remain at Old Trafford for two more seasons, as per talkSPORT.

Despite Erik ten Hag's public warning that De Gea may not be his No. 1 choice keeper next season, the Spaniard is willing to stay at United. Delays and uncertainties in extending his contract led to increased interest from Saudi Arabia.

However, talkSPORT claims that the 32-year-old has already agreed on a two-year deal with Manchester United. They are waiting for approval from the board to make the news official.

De Gea's new contract would see him take a pay cut. He is currently on a £375,000 a week salary.

