“He is unbelievable” - Darren Bent feels Liverpool star is victim of his own lofty standards

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has praised Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk for his performances this season. He opined that the Dutchman was criticized last season despite being good as he fell short of the lofty standards he has set.

Van Dijk missed much of the 2020-21 season due to an ACL injury and took some time to get back to his best the following campaign. Last season, he was part of a Reds defence that conceded 47 goals in the Premier League (as many as 12th-placed Chelsea) and received criticism for not looking like his old self.

However, the 32-year-old seems to be back to his best this term and has helped Liverpool hold the best defensive record in the league after 21 matches (18 goals conceded).

Bent believes Van Dijk deserves credit and called him the best defender in the English top-flight at the moment. The footballer-turned-pundit said on talkSPORT (as quoted by TBR Football):

“Now I think Van Dijk has been playing as well as he done for, I even think last season he was very good, but because of the standards that he sets, even if he drops a little bit, people are like: ‘See, he’s not the same player.’

“He is unbelievable. He’s still the best defender in the Premier League, in my opinion.”

It's worth noting that Liverpool have the best defensive record in the league despite needing to chop and change due to injuries.

Joel Matip has been ruled out for the season, while Ibrahima Konate has been in and out of the team. Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas are currently out with injuries as well.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, has played in 19 of their 21 Premier League games, missing out the other two due to a suspension.

Comparing Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk's league stats from last season and this season

Virgil van Dijk is on pace to eclipse the 32 Premier League matches he played last season. He also has two goals and an assist in 19 league games this season compared to three and one respectively from the 2022-23 campaign.

His biggest improvements, though, have understandably come in defence. Last season, Van Dijk averaged 0.8 tackles, 1.0 interceptions, 4.1 duels won and 4.2 clearances per league game, with a passing accuracy of 91%. He also committed one error leading to a shot and a goal apiece, while conceding a penalty as well.

This season, the Dutchman has averaged 1.4 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, 6.2 duels won and 4.5 clearances per game. He has shown improvements across the board while maintaining his passing accuracy of 91%, and is yet to commit an error leading to a shot or goal, or concede a penalty.

Liverpool have certainly benefitted from the same as they lead the Premier League and are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.