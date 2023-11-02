"He had an unbelievable impact on this football club" - Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou praises Chelsea manager Pochettino ahead of London derby

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has hailed Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino for the impact he had during his time with the Lilywhites.

Postecoglou was asked about the Argentine tactician's spell with Spurs ahead of the London derby on Monday, November 6.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, he said (as quoted by the Independent):

"Look, it is undoubted that he had an unbelievable impact on this football club. All of us in our roles, that is our ultimate goal and ambition that whatever doors we go through, we make an impact and he has had an undeniable impact on this football club in his time here."

Pochettino spent five years at Tottenham, building a team that made it to the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League final. Arguably their greatest shot at a major title in recent years, the Lilywhites displayed stellar form under the Argentine boss that season.

While they failed to lift the trophy as Liverpool beat them 2-0, Tottenham fans still fondly remember that Champions League campaign. Postecoglou lauded Pochettino for his impressive work at the club, adding:

"He almost took the club to the ultimate summit of the Champions League, got close to the league, so his work is unquestioned. Everyone I speak to around here, there are still people who worked with him, they can’t speak highly enough of him as a person and as a manager."

However, Postecoglou believes that Pochettino's return to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for the first time since he left in 2019 does not warrant a guard of honor.

The former Celtic boss said:

"I doubt there will be anything but respect for Mauricio from anyone at this football club, supporters or people associated, but it doesn’t mean he will get a guard of honour on Monday night because we want to win."

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between Chelsea and Tottenham on Monday.

"Look at the momentum" - Robbie Savage makes prediction for Chelsea vs Tottenham

Former Leicester City midfielder Robbie Savage has backed Tottenham to secure all three points against Chelsea. The pundit said that the Lilywhites have been in excellent form this season under Postecoglou and that Chelsea haven't been able to score goals in the Premier League.

Savage has predicted a 2-0 scoreline in favor of Tottenham. While giving his predictions for this weekend's Premier League fixtures, Savage told Football365:

"The momentum is with Spurs, their brand of football is brilliant. People are saying can Spurs now win the Premier League? Chelsea, they can’t score goals. I know they got a couple in the Carabao Cup against Blackburn but no goals last week against Brentford, they are struggling to score goals in the Premier League."

"Will they score against Spurs? I’m not so sure they will. Look at the momentum, the way they are playing and Spurs are full of confidence. Spurs don’t usually win this game, they’ve only won two out of the last 13. I think it’ll be three out of 14. Big Ange to win this game, Spurs to win this game. I’m going 2-0."

Chelsea have had a rocky start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. They are currently 11th in the league standings after three wins, three draws, and four losses.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have been in superb form under Postecoglou. The Lilywhites sit atop the league standings with a two-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.