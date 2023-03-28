“He was unbelievable” – Jamie O’Hara claims player who Liverpool sold is better than Dennis Bergkamp

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has made an emphatic claim about former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. The Englishman believes the Senegalese attacker is a better player than Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp.

Mane joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool last summer in a deal worth up to £35 million. During his time at Anfield, meanwhile, the Senegalese international donned the No. 10 shirt.

O'Hara was discussing his list of the top five Premier League players who have worn the No. 10 jersey with another former Premier League footballer, Gabriel Agbonlahor. The former Tottenham man chose Mane as his fourth pick.

O'Hara said on talkSPORT:

“My number four is Sadio Mane. He wore the number ten shirt. He was unbelievable. He was a top-class player.”

Agbonlahor then asked:

“So, Sadio Mane was a better player than Dennis Bergkamp?”

To which, O'Hara replied:

“As a number ten, with the shirt on his back. Sadio Mane, for what he did for Liverpool.”

Mane played an instrumental role in a Liverpool side that has seen great success in recent years under manager Jurgen Klopp. The Senegalese attacker registered 269 appearances over the course of his career at Anfield, scoring 120 goals and providing 48 assists.

He helped Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and also helped end the club's 30-year wait for a Premier League title the following season. He has also won one Carabao Cup, one FA Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup with the Merseyside outfit.

At Bayern Munich, however, Mane has struggled to produce some of the stellar performances he used to put on for the Reds. He has scored only six goals in 18 Bundesliga appearances for the German outfit.

"To be honest" - Liverpool star delivers shocking verdict on whether the Reds miss Sadio Mane

Reds fullback Andy Robertson insists that the club are not rueing the absence of Mane. Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled this season and will end their campaign trophyless.

However, Robertson, while acknowledging that he has a great relationship with Mane, claims that the club have an excellent pool of talent.

When asked whether the Merseyside outfit miss Mane, Robertson said (via 90min):

"To be honest, no. Don't get me wrong, I had a fantastic relationship with Sadio in terms of me and him down the left-hand side for five years. He was a joy to play with, every game."

He added:

"But we've got fantastic players that can play in their positions. Look, Sadio was a wonderful player, a Liverpool legend but he wanted to go and he went to Bayern Munich and we wish him all the best."

The Reds are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 42 points from 26 matches in the English top tier. Klopp's men will next face Manchester City at the Etihad on April 1 after the international break.

