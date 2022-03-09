"He has been unbelievable" - Kieran Trippier compares Newcastle United star with former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Mousa Dembele

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier believes his current teammate Joelinton reminds him of his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Moussa Dembele.

Joelinton has received plenty of criticism since joining the Magpies for a club-record fee of £40 million in 2019. However, he finally seems to be living up to his price tag.

A major reason for that has been manager Eddie Howe's decision to deploy Joelinton in midfield rather than playing him up front this season. That has seen the Brazilian often break up opposition plays and initiate moves for his team.

Trippier believes Joelinton has been excellent for Newcastle over the last two months. He told True Geordie's Podcast (as quoted by HITC):

“Joelinton, since I have come in, he has been unbelievable. The way he has won the ball back. The way he has played and performed.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender added that Howe's influence has been important in Joelinton's revival, opining:

“Sometimes, you need that manager. He maybe plays you in a different position. Or he gives you that confidence. You have seen the way he has performed, especially since I arrived. He has been unbelievable.”

Trippier concluded by drawing parallels between the Brazilian midfielder and his former Spurs teammate Dembele, saying:

“He is powerful. The way he breaks things up. He reminds me of Mousa Dembele when I played with him at Tottenham. You can’t get the ball off him.”

Dembele spent six and a half years at Tottenham after signing from Fulham in 2012. He made 249 appearances across competitions for the club, scoring ten goals and laying out 12 assists.

Kieran Trippier has been crucial in Newcastle United's recent revival

Trippier has been one of the primary catalysts in Newcastle United's recent upturn in form and results. The Englishman scored two excellent free-kicks in four Premier League games for the Magpies since arriving in January this year.

He has also been extremely solid on the right flank, helping Newcastle to three wins and two clean sheets in four league games. However, Trippier has missed the last three games after suffering a metatarsal fracture.

Newcastle United have also benefitted from the likes of Joelinton and Joe Willock experiencing an improvement in form. Winter arrival Dan Burn has also helped solidify their backline. That seen the club embark on an eight-match unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe's side currently find themselves in 14th place in the league standings. They are seven points clear of 18th-placed Burnley and are on track to secure their top-flight status.

