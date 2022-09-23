“He has unbelievable quality, he can score and assist and he’s an unselfish player” – Arsenal superstar names Lionel Messi as player he would love to play with

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has expressed his desire to play with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi, who he hailed as a player with 'unbelievable quality'.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi has established himself as one of the best players of the generation. He has bagged the prestigious Ballon d'Or award seven times, while also winning a plethora of trophies with club and country.

The Argentinean icon has also played with a number of top footballers during his illustrious career. He has notably shared the pitch with the likes of Neymar, Luis Suarez, Xavi and Ronaldinho.

There are also several players who wish they had the opportunity to play alongside Messi. Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has now admitted that he is among those who would like to share the pitch with the 35-year-old.

Saka lauded Messi's ability to both score and assist as a forward. He also expressed his admiration for the PSG superstar's unselfish nature. The Arsenal forward told a press conference conducted by kids:

“I think it'd be Lionel Messi. I think he has unbelievable quality, he can score and assist and he's an unselfish player and a team player, so yeah I would choose him.”

Arsenal star Saka has been named England Men's Player of the Year. A local grassroots team were invited to present the 21-year-old with the trophy. The children from the team were also given the opportunity to have a Q&A session with him.

Lionel Messi boast impeccable record against Arsenal

It remains to be seen when Bukayo Saka will have the opportunity to play against Lionel Messi, let alone play alongside him. However, it is worth noting that the Argentinean has played against the Englishman's employers on a few occasions.

Messi has faced the north London giants six times in his career, with each of those appearances coming in the UEFA Champions League. The clashes took place in the knockout phase of the competition and the forward helped Barcelona earn the victory on each of those occasions.

The former Barcelona superstar has found the back of the net nine times against the Gunners. He notably netted four goals against them in the second leg of their quarter-final tie in 2009-10, helping the Catalans win 6-3 on aggregate.

Messi also provided the assist for David Villa's goal in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in 2010-11. However, Barcelona went on to lose the game 2-1, with Robin van Persie and Andrey Arshavin scoring for Arsenal.

That match at the Emirates Stadium was the only time the Gunners beat Barcelona with Messi in action. However, the Blaugrana turned things around in the second leg, beating Arsene Wenger's side 3-1.

