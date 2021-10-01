“He would be an unbelievable signing” – Ashley Young urges Manchester United to sign 28-year-old midfielder

Former Manchester United midfielder Ashley Young believes the Red Devils are yet to replace Michael Carrick and should thus sign Marco Verratti.

Manchester United have good depth in the midfield department, but may not have the quality that the other teams around them possess.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided not to strengthen the midfield and instead focussed on signing more forwards and a defender this summer. That means they will have to make do with the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay for another season.

Julien Laurens @LaurensJulien Marco Verratti had not played for PSG since August and had trained only twice before the City game. Then he drops an absolute masterclass, he gets a declaration of love from Pep Guardiola and he finishes the night in the Medellin nightclub with Neymar and Mbappé. What a legend! Marco Verratti had not played for PSG since August and had trained only twice before the City game. Then he drops an absolute masterclass, he gets a declaration of love from Pep Guardiola and he finishes the night in the Medellin nightclub with Neymar and Mbappé. What a legend!

Young, who spent nearly a decade at Manchester United, said the club never really replaced a player of Carrick’s caliber. He added that someone like Verratti would be the ideal fit for Manchester United.

“The Michael Carrick type has been missing for years. They haven't gone out and replaced Michael Carrick,” Young told BBC Radio Five Live.

“Don't get me wrong - Fred and McTominay are good players but I don't think there's a Michael Carrick around.

“I was watching the PSG v City game yesterday and I think Marco Verratti is the closest one and nobody's gone out to test the water to try to sign him. I think he would be an unbelievable signing for Manchester United.”

Manchester United’s midfield could hamper their title chances this season

It is becoming increasingly evident that the duo of Fred and Scott McTominay are not the players Solskjaer needs to challenge for silverware.

While the two can put in good displays, they lack the consistency needed to help the team win the title.

The games against Aston Villa and Villarreal showed Manchester United’s lack of control in midfield against proactive teams, and there could be a repeat of that against bigger opposition.

Galu @PSGalu year by year, Marco Verratti consistently performs at the highest level, even at the biggest matches of his career, he never underperformed. Yet he is barely getting any recognition until now, let's appreciate what we have left of his prime. year by year, Marco Verratti consistently performs at the highest level, even at the biggest matches of his career, he never underperformed. Yet he is barely getting any recognition until now, let's appreciate what we have left of his prime. https://t.co/GTDsZsifAB

Young is perhaps right, as Manchester United could do with someone of Verratti’s ability at the centre of the park. The Italian’s sublime passing range and ability to put a tackle in would be the missing piece of the Manchester United jigsaw.

Verratti’s contract with PSG runs until 2024, so it’s unlikely the club will sell him any time soon. He is at the peak of his powers, which will make it even harder for Manchester United to sign him.

