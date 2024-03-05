"He is so underrated" - Mark Goldbridge names Liverpool star ahead of Arsenal's Declan Rice as his signing of the season

Mark Goldbridge has explained why Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister pips Arsenal's Declan Rice as his signing of the season.

The midfield duo were both on the move this past summer and have shone for their new clubs this season. They have played crucial roles as the Merseysiders and the Gunners have mounted title challenges.

Mac Allister, 25, joined Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion in a £35 million deal. That has looked a bargain as he's been vital for Jurgen Klopp, posting two goals and five assists in 31 games across competitions.

The Argentine has excelled in his preferred central midfield role and when required to play at defensive midfield. He's helped Klopp's Reds lead the Premier League table with 11 games remaining.

Rice, 25, headed to Arsenal in a club-record £100 million deal from West Ham United. The England international has lived up to expectations, registering five goals and seven assists in 37 games across competitions.

However, Goldbridge feels that Mac Allister has been the signing of the season taking his fee into account. The radio presenter told his Goldbridge Saves Football:

"Declan Rice 100 million? And Alexis Mac Allister I think was about 40 million. My signing of the season is Alexis Mac Allister."

Goldbridge praised Rice for making fans forget his price tag:

"I think Declan Rice for a £100 million player and the fact that no one talks about it he's had an amazing season and he's so fundamental to Arsenal."

However, he highlighted Mac Allister's influence on Klopp's team and suggested that he goes under the radar:

"But also I've been saying it all season about Mac Allister that he is so underrated and for that price and to come into that team that is winning trophies and in a title race. He's just so industrious and never stops running and I just think he's a massive influence on that Liverpool team."

Mac Allister won his first piece of silverware with Liverpool on February 25 when they won the Carabao Cup. He's been an ever-present for the Merseysiders and helped their midfield transformation after a summer of vast changes.

Declan Rice gives his take on Arsenal's title race with Liverpool and Manchester City

Declan Rice is hoping to win his first league title.

Rice put in yet another excellent performance in Arsenal's 6-0 thrashing of Sheffield United on Monday (March 4). The English midfielder scored and assisted as the Gunners ran riot at Brammall Lane.

That win took Mikel Arteta's men onto 61 points, two points behind leaders Liverpool and one behind second-placed Manchester City. They are on a seven-match winning streak at a vital stage of the season.

However, Rice gave an honest assessment of the title race by admitting Klopp's Reds and Guardiola's City don't look like dropping points. He said (via The Independent):

"I think if you look at the two other teams at the top, they don’t look like they are going to slip up anytime soon. Obviously we were the last to play, so it is always on our mind that we have to win if we want to stay in it."

Arsenal are next in action on Saturday (March 9) when they host Brentford at the Emirates. They'll be keen viewers of Liverpool's top-of-the-table clash with City at Anfield on Sunday.