"He understands the game particularly well" - Jurgen Klopp heaps praises on 'very smart' Liverpool star ahead of Newcastle clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lauded Diogo Jota for his footballing IQ. The German boss believes the Portugal national team breeds players with great intellect on the pitch.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United at Anfield on New Year's Day, Klopp told reporters (per the club's official website):

"His football brain, he is a very smart footballer, that's how it is. He understands the game particularly well."

The former Borussia Dortmund manager added:

"I really think Portugal is blessed with some of these kind of players who really understand the game on a different level – and he is one of them, definitely."

He further said:

"It gives him a chance to see to see situations slightly earlier, to adapt to different things the opponent is doing a little bit quicker. That's it, on top of that he is both-footed and a great finisher."

Jota was sidelined for almost a month after picking up a muscle injury at the end of November. The Portuguese winger missed eight games in the process. However, he returned to action in impressive fashion in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor, scoring the second goal of the match.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances for the Merseysiders this season. He has also netted thrice in the UEFA Europa League and once in the Carabao Cup this term.

"It is not the first time" - Jurgen Klopp explains how Liverpool will cope with losing Mohamed Salah to AFCON

During his pre-match press conference, Klopp also addressed in-form Mohamed Salah's upcoming departure for the 2023 African Cup of Nations in January. The German boss insists Liverpool will cope without the Egyptian forward.

Salah has been in excellent goal-scoring form this season. He has scored 12 goals in 19 Premier League starts for the Merseysiders, recording 16 goals across all competitions.

The Egypt international has scored nearly a third of Liverpool's Premier League goal tally (39) this season. Despite his importance in the team, Klopp remains confident he has experienced this before.

The Liverpool boss said (via GOAL):

"It is not the first time, it is a really at least very average situation that you lose your goalscorer but we had it even worse in the past when Sadio (Mane) and Mo left. We came somehow through it and traditionally one of them went pretty far in the tournament, which made it worse."

He added:

"We knew the Africa Cup of Nations from time to time appears and Mo has to go and we have (Wataru) Endo as a participant of the Asia Cup (played at the same time) as well, so it is like it is. We have to deal with it and we will."

Liverpool currently lead the Premier League table, sitting two points above Arsenal.