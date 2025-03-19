“He understands me” - Barcelona star Pau Cubarsi picks who should win 2025 Ballon d'Or between two Blaugrana stars

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi has backed teammate Raphinha to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or ahead of Lamine Yamal and Pedri. Asked to choose from one of the three players who have been remarkable for the Blaugrana this season, Cubarsi said (via Barca Universal):

"For the season and the way it's going, Raphinha."

Raphinha has been in superb form this season, amassing 27 goals and 20 assists in 42 games across all competitions. He has been the most impressive in the UEFA Champions League with 11 goals and five assists in 10 games. He especially put in quality performances against Bayern Munich and Benfica, and is a strong contender for the most prestigious individual award in football.

Pau Cubarsi was also asked how Lamine Yamal might respond to his decision to pick Raphinha. The Barcelona defender responded:

"No, nothing. Lamine understands me. Lamine would say Raphina as well."

Despite Yamal and Pedri's strong numbers and match-winning displays, Raphinha’s performances this term set him apart. The Brazilian's outings this season have triggered reports that Barca are already looking at a contract renewal for him (via Sports Adda).

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal speaks about Ballon d'Or

Both Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are in contention for the 2025 Ballon d’Or amid a remarkable season. While Raphinha is considered by some as a frontrunner, Yamal has also been crucial to the club’s success.

The winger's quality is undeniable, having scored 13 goals and created 17 assists in just 38 appearances this season. He scored two goals in Supercopa de Espana, including one in the final against Real Madrid, helping Barca clinch their first trophy of the season.

On the Ballon d'Or front, Yamal played down talk of individual glory, and focussed on the team, saying (via Football Espana):

“We haven’t talked about that. If we win the titles they have ahead of us, one of us will win it, whoever it is. I’m very happy for Raphinha, I always tell him his change has been incredible and he’s having a great time. The Ballon d'Or does not worry me.”

Barca are in line to win multiple trophies this season under Hansi Flick, and players like Raphinha and Yamal will be key. If they sustain their current form, one of them could win football’s most prestigious individual accolade later in the year.

