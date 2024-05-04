“He understood on the pitch” - Arsenal star Kai Havertz explains what he told Bournemouth goalkeeper after winning penalty in 3-0 win

Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz has shed light on what he told Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers before Bukayo Saka's 45th-minute opener from the spot.

The Premier League leaders beat the Cherries 3-0 at the Emirates on Saturday (May 4) to go four points clear at the top. Saka got the ball rolling from the spot on the cusp of half-time.

Leandro Trossard made it 2-0 20 minutes from time before Declan Rice scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time to make it four wins on the trot for Mikel Arteta's side.

Havertz, meanwhile, admitted that he didn't watch the replay of the build-up to the penalty but said that there was contact from the custodian as he fell to the turf.

“I haven’t seen the replay, but I think he touches me," the German told TNT (as per afcstuff). "In the situation, I felt the contact, and I went down. For me, it’s a penalty. I said to the goalkeeper, ‘You touched me’, I think he understood on the pitch."

Expand Tweet

The win took the Gunners four points clear at the top, but second-placed Manchester City - who host Wolverhampton Wandererers later in the day - have two games in hand.

"We just have to stay focussed" - Arsenal's Declan Rice on PL title race

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice

Arsenal summer signing Declan Rice wants his side to stay focussed as they look to keep three-time defending champions Manchester City at bay in what's turning out to be a riveting title race.

Rice - who scored the Gunners' third at the Emirates on Saturday - said that the Gunners seem better prepared for the title race this time but admitted that City are a 'machine'.

"I wasn't here last year, but I can sense that we are embracing it," Rice told TNT Sports (via BBC). "Man City are a machine, and they don't lose many. Anything can happen in football. Surprises can happen, and miracles can happen, and we just have to stay focused."

Pep Guardiola's City are looking to win an unprecedented Premier League four-peat and are unbeaten in 19 games - winning 15 - including the last five.