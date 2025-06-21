“He undoubtedly has to improve in some aspects” - Spain coach Luis de la Fuente on development of Barcelona hero Lamine Yamal 

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente shared his thoughts on Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal and how he can improve further in his career. At a young age of 17, the Spanish teenager has risen to become one of the most promising young footballers in the world.

Lamine Yamal had an excellent season with Barcelona, becoming key to them winning the domestic treble. In Hansi Flick's debut season as the Blaugrana coach, Yamal was a regular starter, winning LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup. He recorded 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 appearances across competitions last season. He is also expected to rank high in the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings.

In an interview with MARCA (h/t Barca Universal), Spain coach Luis de la Fuente shared his thoughts on Lamine Yamal and his development. He said:

"He is definitely growing at an impressive level. I repeat: he will be a legend. He undoubtedly has to improve in some aspects. We have to look after him, but he is growing a lot, and he must be clear that his teammates at the national team and club level are the ones who will help him to become a legend. He’s a sensational kid."

Yamal has also been impressive for the Spain national team, leading them to the 2024 Euros. However, La Roja lost the UEFA Nations League final 5-3 on penalties to Portugal.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick advises Lamine Yamal on how he can improve in his career

In an interview with Football Espana, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick shared his thoughts on Lamine Yamal. The German tactician offered the youngster some advice on how he can be better. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"I often say it: he’s a genius. And he’s 17, we have to help him. So far, everything’s fine. If he wants to play at the highest level for the next 15 years, he needs to train very well and prepare himself mentally. He’s smart. It’s not all about enjoyment; you also have to work. And players with his talent need to do that. He has good examples in the team, like Raphinha, who also has a lot of trust in him."

Lamine Yamal is reportedly set to take up Barcelona's iconic number 10 shirt next season, if Ansu Fati leaves the club. The number is associated with legends like Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho, making the Catalans' trust in the youngster evident. Moreover, the Spaniard is also expected to renew his contract at the club soon, per his agent Jorge Mendes.

