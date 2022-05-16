“He is unlikely to even get a place on the bench next season” – Paul Robinson backs Manchester United defender to ‘move on’ in the summer

Football pundit Paul Robinson feels Manchester United defender Brandon Williams could seek a loan or a permanent move away from Old Trafford next season.

The 21-year-old joined Norwich City on loan at the start of the season. Following their relegation back to the Championship, he's set to return to Manchester after their final Premier League game on Sunday.

He still has two years left on his contract with the Red Devils but is unlikely to find regular gametime under incoming manager Erik ten Hag, according to Robinson.

Dean Smith on Norwich City loanee Brandon Williams. 🗣 “He’s a Manchester United player.”Dean Smith on Norwich City loanee Brandon Williams. https://t.co/0Tpu19eKQA

Predicting that another possible move away from Manchester United could be on the cards for the youngster, he told Football Insider:

“Under [Erik] ten Hag, everyone will get a clean slate at Man United. Williams has never really been given a run of games at United but that could change. What he has to do is hit the ground running in pre-season."

“But, if I’m honest, he is unlikely to even get a place on the bench next season. For that reason I think it is more than likely that he will move on, whether that be on loan or on a permanent basis.”

Williams has featured regularly for the Canaries, making 29 appearances in the Premier League, of which he started in 23.

At Manchester United, he's clocked 50 games in all competitions, scoring once.

Manchester United looking forward to Ten Hag era following a miserable season

The Red Devils started their season with great promise but it didn't take long for it to unravel. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick was unable to turn the tide after replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Far from competing for titles, Manchester United are even set to miss the Champions League with a finish outside the top-four places confirmed.

It's been a miserable campaign on all fronts and it officially ends this Sunday (May 22) with a game away to Crystal Palace, their last league match of the season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🛩 #MUFC



Mitchell van der Gaar will be part of his coaching staff, work in progress also for Steve McClaren to join them. Confirmed, Erik ten Hag will arrive in Manchester on Monday to begin his new chapter as new Man Utd head coach.Mitchell van der Gaar will be part of his coaching staff, work in progress also for Steve McClaren to join them. Confirmed, Erik ten Hag will arrive in Manchester on Monday to begin his new chapter as new Man Utd head coach. 🔴🛩 #MUFCMitchell van der Gaar will be part of his coaching staff, work in progress also for Steve McClaren to join them.

With Erik ten Hag confirmed as their next permanent manager, fans are already looking forward to his tenure, with huge expectations riding on the Dutchman.

He has guided Ajax to lofty heights during his five years at the helm and now faces the task of rebuilding a fallen European giant.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit