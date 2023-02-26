"He has an unnatural passion" - Al-Nassr star reveals impact of Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club

Al-Nassr star Abdullah Madu has explained how Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival has increased the standards at the Saudi Pro League club.

Al-Aalami snapped up the Portuguese icon on a free transfer in December, handing him a two-and-a-half-year deal. They made him the highest-paid player in the world to lure him to Mrsool Park.

Despite the huge financial outlay, Ronaldo's signing has been seen as a massive coup for Al-Nassr, as well as Saudi Arabia as a whole. Al-Shabab manager Vicente Moreno recently pointed out how the forward's presence has put the Pro League under the spotlight.

Apart from an increased interest in the league, the 38-year-old's arrival has also improved the players in Saudi Arabia, especially those at Al-Nassr. Madu has now explained how other Al-Aalami players are benefitting from the superstar's presence at the club.

The central defender said that Ronaldo's passion has prompted the other players to strive harder. He also stressed the need for the Al-Nassr stars to make the most of the opportunity they have received. He told Arab television channel SSC (via Kooora.com):

"A superstar like Cristiano Ronaldo is inspiring; we must benefit from him as much as possible. His presence makes us thirsty to work more. He makes us feel that we have not achieved anything, and he has an unnatural passion.”

Madu went on to elucidate that Ronaldo is inspiring his teammates on and off the pitch. He added:

"We benefit from Cristiano Ronaldo even in the nutrition system and everything on and off the field, because he's a big star."

Madu was notably Al-Nassr's captain before Ronaldo joined the club in December. He had no qualms about handing over the armband to the five-time Ballon d'Or when he arrived.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo had a frustrating start to life in Saudi Arabia, as his Al-Nassr debut was delayed due to a two-match suspension. He then went two games without a goal and saw the team crash out of the Saudi Super Cup.

However, the former Real Madrid superstar has since been in terrific form for Al-Aalami since then. He has scored eight times in their last four league games and has also provided two assists.

Despite only making his SPL debut last month, he's already in the race to win the Golden Boot. Ronaldo is joint-fourth in the charts and only five goals behind top scorer and his Al-Nassr teammate Talisca.

