"He is unplayable" - Chris Sutton makes interesting claim involving Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez

Former Premier League forward Chris Sutton has said Liverpool have signed a good player in Darwin Nunez, but believes Erling Haaland is a completely different beast.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool have spent big on Haaland and Nunez respectively, and the duo are expected to be among the goals next season.

While Haaland is a more proven player at the top level after his consistent displays in the Bundesliga and Champions League, Nunez just had his breakthrough season at Benfica.

Gabriel @Doozy_45



🗣️ Sutton - “I think Erling Haaland is the real deal. I think Nunez is good. But Haaland, he is unplayable"



(Via



#MCFC #Haaland #Nunez #PremierLeague Chris Sutton has backed the ‘unplayable’ Erling Haaland to score more goals than Darwin Nunez🗣️ Sutton - “I think Erling Haaland is the real deal. I think Nunez is good. But Haaland, he is unplayable"(Via @bbc5live Chris Sutton has backed the ‘unplayable’ Erling Haaland to score more goals than Darwin Nunez🗣️ Sutton - “I think Erling Haaland is the real deal. I think Nunez is good. But Haaland, he is unplayable"(Via @bbc5live) 🌕#MCFC #Haaland #Nunez #PremierLeague

City lacked an out-and-out striker last season, but still did well to win the Premier League ahead of the Reds.

The Reds are expected to challenge Manchester City once again next season, as they have all but signed Nunez from Benfica.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton spoke highly of Nunez:

“It’s an interesting one with Haaland signing for Manchester City. like him (Nunez), saw him in the Champions League.

“He’s a good centre-forward and good in the air. Liverpool may have lacked a central striker that’s good in the air. Finishes off well with both feet. Likes to come off that left-hand side. I think they have signed a really good player.”

When asked about who will score more goals, Sutton said:

“I think Haaland is the real deal. I think Nunez is good. But Haaland, he is unplayable.”

Nunez and Haaland could set the Premier League on fire at Liverpool and Manchester City

Both forwards have already shown how talented they are. Nunez is perhaps more versatile than Haaland, and that will hold him in good stead at Liverpool.

Haaland, on the other hand, has shown he is the complete package with his pace, hold-up play and clinical nature in front of goal.

Although signing a player like Haaland makes City firm favorites for the league next season, the Reds have signed a potential x-factor player in Nunez.

While they will lose Mane, Nunez will offer them something more in the box. As Sutton pointed out, his presence in the air could be a difference maker in tight games.

It is perhaps too early to judge who will score more goals. While Haaland has had a better record in recent years, Liverpool’s attacking setup is perfect for players to score.

Both players are expected to enthrawl the fans with goals, so it's going to be an intense race for the Golden Boot next season with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in the picture as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far