"He is unplayable" - Paul Robinson wowed by Chelsea superstar's 'excellent' performance against Leeds

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has hailed Romelu Lukaku's performance for Chelsea against Leeds United on Wednesday, 11 May.

The Belgian forward scored a goal in the Blues' 3-0 rout of Leeds and was impactful for the rest of the game as well. He kept bullying the Leeds defense throughout the game due to his physicality and pace.

Praising his performance on BBC Radio 5 Live, Robinson said:

“Romelu Lukaku has deserved that. Lukaku thoroughly deserves that, he has been excellent. He hasn’t done it often enough this season, but when he plays like this he is unplayable.”

Lukaku's goal was his third in his last two games. He scored twice against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on 7 May. After being demoted to the bench for the majority of the year, Lukaku has grabbed his starting opportunities with both hands.

Three goals in two matches ahead of the FA Cup final on 14 May might compel Chelsea gaffer Thomas Tuchel to think about starting him against Liverpool.

Lukaku has now hit 15 goals overall since joining the Blues last summer.

His club-record move (£97.5m) from Inter Milan was received with much fanfare as the Blues fans expected him to be the last missing piece in Chelsea's jigsaw. However, after a quick start, his form waned.

Matters got worse when the Belgian forward admitted to wanting to stay back at Inter, among other things, in an interview with Sky in Italy.

His injuries further dashed his hopes of establishing his presence in west London, with Tuchel opting to start with Kai Havertz in most matches. Havertz, despite not having good returns for a top striker, works well as a part of an attacking unit.

Chelsea could end a turbulent season with another trophy

The season began with a lot of expectations from the Blues. They had just won the Champions League and came into the season primed as one of the favorites to win the Premier League.

The club added the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup trophies to their cabinet but failed to sustain their form over the course of the season. A big blow came when their owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government. The club is now caught in the middle of a sale that will see Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly become its controlling owner.

Chelsea could still end the season on a high if they grab a top-four spot in the league and beat Liverpool in the FA Cup final. They are currently in third spot in the league table, with a four-point lead over fourth-placed Arsenal, but the latter have a game in hand.

