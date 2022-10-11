“He is an unpleasant person on the pitch” – Van Basten accuses PSG superstar of being ‘real cry baby’ in brutal dig after Reims clash

Netherlands great Marco van Basten was not pleased with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar's on-field antics during the Parisians' draw against Stade Reims at the weekend.

Reims held French champions PSG to a 0-0 draw at home in Ligue 1 on Sunday, October 9. Christophe Galtier's side thus dropped points for only the second time in the league this season.

The match was not short of talking points, with Sergio Ramos getting sent off in the first half. Neymar, who came on as a second-half substitute, was also involved in altercations late in the match.

Neymar also received a yellow card for preventing a Reims a counter-attack in the dying minutes of the match. The Brazil international's actions on the pitch on Sunday night left Van Basten infuriated.

Speaking after the game, the three-time Ballon d'Or winner labeled the PSG superstar a 'cry baby'. He also slammed the forward for constantly 'playing the victim' and also expressed his desire to see other players take him out with tackles. Van Basten said on Ziggo Sports [via The Mirror]:

"Neymar is a real cry baby, he is constantly provoking players. In one second, he will foul someone and the next second he is playing the victim again. There is no permission to touch him. I would applaud it if someone actually dealt with him [with a challenge]. He is an unpleasant person on the pitch."

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Van Basten: “Neymar is a true whiner. He is constantly provoking. One second he fouls someone and the other second he plays the victim again. You are not allowed to touch him. I would applaud it if someone would finally truly deal with him. A nasty guy, on the pitch.” Van Basten: “Neymar is a true whiner. He is constantly provoking. One second he fouls someone and the other second he plays the victim again. You are not allowed to touch him. I would applaud it if someone would finally truly deal with him. A nasty guy, on the pitch.” https://t.co/LoVRQKcrLu

The trip to Reims thus proved to be a frustrating night for PSG players, who struggled to keep their cool during the match. They will now be keen to return to winning ways when they Benfica in the UEFA Champions League tonight (October 11).

How has Neymar fared for PSG this term?

Neymar could not help PSG break the deadlock against Reims despite being on the pitch for over 30 minutes. He received his third yellow card of the Ligue 1 season after being booked for a late challenge.

However, the former Barcelona forward has been in exceptional form for Galtier's side this season. He has appeared in each of their 10 league matches so far, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in the process.

The 30-year-old has contributed to a goal in each of Les Parisiens' three Champions League matches so far. He found the back of the net once and provided two assists for his teammates in those games.

The Brazilian is at the top of his game, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup just around the corner.

Poll : 0 votes