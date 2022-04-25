"He is very upset with himself" - Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea star was not happy with his performance against West Ham 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that midfielder Jorginho was upset with himself after missing his penalty against West Ham United this past Sunday.

The Blues had as many as 26 shots against the Hammers. However, their best opportunity came when Romelu Lukaku was pulled down by Craig Dawson in the penalty box.

The defender was sent off for the challenge, and Chelsea received a late penalty.

The ever-reliable Jorginho stepped up to take the penalty kick, but his effort was tame as Lukasz Fabianski saved it with relative ease.

Despite the penalty setback, Tuchel’s side grabbed a 90th-minute winner as Christian Pulisic converted from a low Marcos Alonso cross to steal a late 1-0 win.

After the game, Tuchel revealed that Jorginho was upset with himself for missing the penalty but was glad Pulisic took his chance.

He said (via WestLondonSport):

“He had a perfect record for us. He has a certain style of shooting and when he scores – which he did on a 100% level – it looks unbelievable; cool, calm and composed.

“When he misses a penalty it looks like ‘Oh, could he have done better?’ But it is his style and he is right to stick to it. He’s very upset with himself and very happy that Puli turned things around for us.”

Chelsea and Manchester United's bounce penalty takers miss their spot-kicks over the same weekend

Jorginho and Bruno Fernandes are perhaps the two most popular advocates for the style of penalty that involves players hopping right before taking the kick.

The bounce or the hop gives them a slight advantage. However, in instances where the goalkeepers do not commit, and the shot isn’t perfectly placed, it often goes wrong.

It's safe to say that both Jorginho and Fernandes did not have a good weekend.

While Jorginho’s penalty lacked sting and placement as Fabianski was able to easily gather the ball, Fernandes’ shot hit the post against Arsenal.

Unlike Chelsea, who managed to overcome the miss, Manchester United lost their game to Arsenal 3-1 this past Saturday.

It’s unlikely the two players will suddenly alter their style as it has brought them a lot of success. However, it certainly isn’t a fool-proof method considering what transpired this past weekend.

