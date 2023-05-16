"He used to carry my boots when we were with England" - Rio Ferdinand responds to being called a 'clown' by Liverpool legend 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has reacted to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher calling him a clown, stating that he failed to understand the latter's 'hostile energy'.

The incident took place after Inter Milan's UEFA Champions League first-leg semi-final win over AC Milan on May 10. During the game, Inter striker Lautaro Martinez went down in the box and the referee pointed to the spot. However, the decision was overturned after a VAR review.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, while on CBS Sports, claimed that anyone who thinks it was a penalty is a 'clown.' He was then told that Rio Ferdinand thought it was a penalty, to which Carragher replied:

"Rio Ferdinand. I'm happy to call him a clown."

Speaking recently on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand shared his thoughts on the same, saying (via Manchester World):

"If that was a Man Utd player in the box and his ankles got clipped, you are doing cartwheels, somersaults out of the Stretford End to try and get to the ref. The guys in the studio agreed with me by the way."

He also spoke about his friendship with Carragher, saying:

"The mad thing is, he [Carragher] is a friend of the show. Every time I see him it's all love. I'm a loving guy, we hug and shake hands. I don't understand why he came with the hostility. The hostile energy, I don't understand it. He's been on the show, he used to carry my boots when we were with England."

Ferdinand also claimed that the hostility from Carragher might have come due to the Manchester United legend being named in the Premier League Hall of Fame. The former Liverpool defender didn't make the cut for the honor.

Ferdinand said:

"It might've been because it was a Hall of Fame thing. Me and him chat. I only have good energy for him. I take it as banter, but how he delivers it is his own thing. I'm cool but when he sees me I'll need to check that energy again. It's a madness to me. I don't know where that energy has come from."

Liverpool continue their impressive run with Leicester win

The Reds beat Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Monday, May 15. A brace from Curtis Jones and a brilliant strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold secured all three points for the visitors.

With the win, Liverpool extended their winning run to seven games. They are also undefeated in their previous nine games. However, they have perhaps left it too late in the race for the UEFA Champions League spots. The Reds are one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

Regardless, it would be an impressive finish to an otherwise disappointing season for Liverpool. They will face Aston Villa and Southampton in their final two games of the season.

