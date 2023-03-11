"He is very, very important for us" - Granit Xhaka details the significance of 25-year-old star's imminent return to Arsenal squad

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka spoke about Gabriel Jesus' imminent return to the team. The Brazilian striker, who was signed from Manchester City in the summer, sustained a knee injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He underwent surgery and hasn't made an appearance since.

Jesus has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 20 games for the Gunners across competitions. He is nearing a return to action and has resumed training with the squad.

Xhaka was recently quizzed about Jesus' return. He claimed that his presence is important for the team, especially considering that both Eddie Nketiah (ankle) and Leandro Trossard are also injured. Xhaka said (via football.london):

"Because we lost Eddie as well, it's much more important to have Gabi back, Leo as well is injured and he can play in this position. Step by step, I hope that Gabi will be 100% fit to help this team because we know that he can help us. With his attitude, with his personality, he is very, very important for us."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently spoke about Jesus' return as well. He said (via Evening Standard):

"We will try not to rush him back, We will try to make a fair assessment between what he needs and when is comfortable and as well giving the team a boost that it’s going to need in the next few weeks for sure. Everything is going well."

Jesus was crucial to the Gunners' performances prior to his injury, contributing in terms of attacking output and build-up play.

With the Gunners battling Manchester City for the Premier League title, fans will hope he can have a similar impact once he returns.

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta spoke about Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Sporting CP in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash. Goncalo Inacio canceled out William Saliba's opener in Portugal. Paulinho gave the hosts the lead in the 55th minute before an own goal from Hidemasa Morita restored parity.

Mikel Arteta was quizzed about his counterpart Ruben Amorim after the game. Much like Arteta, Amorim is another top young manager.

Arteta said (via Arsenal's official website):

"What I said before the game is that I really like him. I think what he and the coaches have done over the last few years is remarkable and they are a really good team, so obviously credit to the manager because you can see that he has a really clear idea."

The Gunners will return to action on March 12 as they take on Fulham in a Premier League away clash.

