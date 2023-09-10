"He was a vibe back then", "Just a silly little guy" - Fans react hilariously as Lionel Messi's old Instagram post trolling Steph Curry resurfaces

An old post of Lionel Messi trolling Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has emerged on Instagram, and fans can't have enough of it.

Back in the day, the Argentine used to be a menace on social media and never shied away from trolling others. A set of his troll posts has emerged, and in one of those posts, Messi made fun of Curry.

When Messi reached 30 million Instagram followers, Curry sent him a signed jersey, with his No. 30 on the back. Messi, though, posted the photo with a hilarious caption as he wrote:

"Thanks so much to the great Stephen Curry for sending me a signed jersey to congratulate me for reaching 30 million followers on Instagram. As soon as you get 10M I'll send you mine!"

Fans commented under the troll collage, with one writing:

"Man just says AFA is a disaster 😂. He was a vibe back then."

One commented:

"Bros just a silly little guy."

One more claimed:

"Bro roasted Steph Curry."

Yet another opined:

"Bro accepted te curry one. Zlatan signed the tshirt and send it back to him."

Leonardo Campana reacted to Lionel Messi's stellar free-kick against Ecuador

Lionel Messi is on international duty and has been stellar for Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Messi scored a stellar free-kick in the opening qualifying clash against Ecuador on Thursday (September 7). La Albiceleste won 1-0, with Messi scoring a free-kick spot in the 78th minute,

Leonardo Campana, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate, happens to be Ecuadorian. Campana, though, hasn't been called up to his national team and scored a brace in Inter Miami's recent game in Messi's absence.

Speaking about the Argerntine's goal, Campana said (via MDZol):

"I was watching the national team's game, I think that we played well. We have a very strong and young team. I think Argentina felt it and one of those for Leo is very easy.

"Sad about the result, and now we have another very tough game against Uruguay. For him (Messi), a free kick It's almost a penalty for a normal person. I knew it could complicate things for us. I'm sad for my country, but happy for it."

Lionel Messi and Argentina are set to take on Bolivia in La Paz in their next World Cup qualifying fixture on Tuesday (September 12).