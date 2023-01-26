"He didn't wait" - Pep Guardiola claims Arsenal's Mikel Arteta would have been Manchester City manager if he had not extended his contract 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could have succeeded him at the Etihad Stadium. However, the Spanish coach claims that his compatriot didn't want to wait for the City job to become available.

Arteta is enjoying an impressive reign in charge of the Gunners. The north Londoners are top of the Premier League, leading second-placed Manchester City by five points, having played one game less.

Many envisioned Arteta to be the eventual heir to Guardiola at the Etihad. However, the former Barcelona boss extended his contract with the Cityzens. Hence, his former City assistant coach soon accepted the Arsenal job when offered it in 2019.

Guardiola said that he expected Arteta to replace him in the Etihad dugout (via ESPN):

"I am pretty sure if I would have left before, he would be here and he would be the best, absolutely. But I extended the contract, I am sorry, and he didn't wait, so it could not happen, but definitely [he could have been City manager]."

Arteta has earned plaudits for his transformation of the Gunners, who are on course to win their first title since 2004. The Spaniard has overseen 95 wins, 44 draws and 40 defeats in 157 matches across competitions. He has managed to currently halt Guardiola's hopes of winning the Premier League title three consecutive times with City. The two sides will clash in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday (January 27) at the Etihad.

Aaron Ramsdale names Eddie Nketiah as Arsenal's most underrated player ahead of Manchester City clash

Ramsdale showers praise on the Gunners frontman.

Arsenal fans fretted over the knee injury Gabriel Jesus picked up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Brazilian had flourished at the Emirates following his arrival from Manchester City last summer.

The main striker's role was placed upon Nketiah's shoulders and the young English forward took his opportunity with aplomb. He has scored nine goals in 25 appearances across competitions.

Nketiah bagged a vital double in the Gunners' 3-2 win over Manchester United on January 22. He has earned praise from his teammate Ramsdale. The English goalkeeper told the Fellas podcast:

“At Arsenal, I’d probably say Eddie Nketiah [is the most underrated player]. I know people have recently been saying how well he’s doing, which is all well and good. He’s very good, Eddie Nketiah is very, very good”

Ramsdale continued:

“People just say he needs to score more. Watch the last few games, his link-up play is just as good as everyone talks about Jesus and his link-up play is incredible."

Nketiah rose through the youth ranks at Arsenal before making his debut in 2017. He has made 117 appearances for the north London club, scoring 32 goals. On Friday, Gunners fans can expect him to lead the line for their side against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

