"He wakes up with crazy pain everyday for sure" - Fans concerned about Cristiano Ronaldo after Al Nassr star's swollen feet image emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and posted an image of himself relaxing by the pool, with the caption reading, 'recharging'. Fans reacted to the image and shared their concern about how swollen his feet looked in the image.

"22 years of pro footy man look at his feet.. he wakes up with crazy pain everyday for sure"

"This are the price you pay as the best player in the world"

"This one of the silent battle players have to go through imagine the pain"

"The price you pay to be at the peak. Look at Bruce Lee's knuckles"

"Price you pay for being an all timer"

"Said this so many times he should take an 8k image of his legs and feet when he retires to show all the endurance of his feet and legs. I think he should walk of the field bare foot with his socks in his boots and his boots in his hand"

"This is crazy man the one thing you can’t question about him is his dedication and love for the sport"

"Footballers worth every single penny in their paychecks! The things they go through behind the smoke screen is not normal"

"It may look disgusting but this is literally evidence to show how much hard work and dedication he's put into football, I really believe no other footballer loves this sport as much as he does"

"Footballer's feet is genuinely a scary scary thing you people have absolutely no idea"

"The cost of being the (second) best footballer in the world"

Cristiano Ronaldo to join Portugal for international friendly games this week

Cristiano Ronaldo is spending some days off to relax before joining the national team of Portugal for the friendly games against Sweden and Slovenia, which will take place later in the week.

The Portuguese superstar helped the national team reach the final stage of the Euro 2024, scoring 10 times in nine European Qualifiers appearances. Portugal will play Turkiye, Czechia and the winner of Playoff C in the group stage, as they aim to go all the way for the first time since 2016.

Euro 2024 is expected to be Cristiano Ronaldo's final run with Portugal at an international level.