"He didn't want to do it at Juventus" - Di Canio on Cristiano Ronaldo's playing position at Manchester United

Former West Ham United star Paolo di Canio has suggested Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would disagree on what is the best playing position for the 36-year-old.

According to Di Canio, Ronaldo would want to play on the left wing rather than as a striker at Manchester United as he did not prefer the role at Juventus either. Di Canio thinks Solskjaer would want the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to play up front as he has multiple options out wide.

Speaking on the In the Box podcast (via the Mirror), Di Canio said:

"Ronaldo will improve the technical level, but he joins a team with many strikers and wingers. Solskjaer said he sees him as a center-forward, but Ronaldo didn't want to do it at Juventus.

"I still see him starting on the left, but United have other players in the same position, including Sancho, who was paid €85million, but has been struggling to settle in so far.

"Rashford will return, Greenwood and Martial too. Solskjaer leaves his strikers free up front, so this could be good for Ronaldo."

Cristiano Ronaldo initially started his Manchester United career as a tricky winger. However, once he moved to Real Madrid, he was transformed into one of the most lethal centre-forwards in world football which has seen him break multiple goalscoring records.

Despite his high-profile arrival, Paolo Di Canio is hoping Cristiano Ronaldo does not have a cumbersome presence at Manchester United just like Zlatan Ibrahimovic had back in 2016. In this regard, Di Canio said:

"There is enthusiasm, but it remains to be seen if Ronaldo will be a cumbersome presence like Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] was. Sometimes, young players without much personality didn't understand he wanted the best from them."

Paolo Di Canio: "Ronaldo will improve United's technical level, but he joins a team with many strikers and wingers. Solskjær said he sees him as a centre forward, but Ronaldo didn't want to do it at Juventus." https://t.co/dZhPiZcLAi #MUFC #Juve #Juventus #Transfers — footballitalia (@footballitalia) September 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United

The much-awaited second Manchester United debut for Cristiano Ronaldo could take place against Newcastle United on the 11th of September in front of a packed Old Trafford.

Ronaldo has also been offered the iconic number 7 shirt after Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani agreed to give up the shirt to take the vacant number 21. Manchester United have already sold shirts worth £32.5 million since they went up for sale on the club's official website and store.

Ronaldo's shirt is breaking records 🤑



▪️ Fastest-selling shirt in Premier League history 💨

▪️ £32.5m in sales in the first 12 hours 📈

▪️ Already the most-sold shirt in 2021/22 season 🥇 pic.twitter.com/GhB6pgEKAV — Sport360° (@Sport360) September 5, 2021

United are now serious title contenders following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils have also signed the likes of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to further strengthen their squad for the new season.

Also Read: David James' column - Ranking the 5 best managers in world football at the moment

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee