"He doesn't want me" - Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-teammate makes hilarious claim amid rumors of Saudi Arabia transfer

Juan Cuadrado has jokingly said that he could snub a move to Saudi Arabia because his former Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't want him there.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are busy making blockbuster signings after the country stepped up efforts to boost its image and bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Al-Nassr led the way by roping in five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer in December.

Ronaldo, 38, joined Al-Nassr after he left Manchester United on mutual terms in November. The Riyadh-based club made the Portuguese icon the highest-paid player in the world to lure him to the middle east, offering him €200 million a year in wages.

The financial outlay of the deal is already proving beneficial as several big-name stars have agreed to move to Saudi Arabia. Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Neves are some players who have been snapped up by Pro League clubs.

Cuadrado is among a host of players who could follow suit. The Colombian is currently without a club, with his contract with Juventus ending on June 30. According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the veteran is in advanced talks with a Saudi Arabian club.

However, Cuadrado has hilariously suggested that he could swerve a move to the middle east because of his former Juventus teammate Ronaldo. He added that he has different options on his table and that he's relaxed about his situation.

"At this moment, I still have the passion, and I like to compete," Cuadrado was quoted as saying by The Daily Express. "Besides, Ronaldo is down there (in Saudi Arabia), and he doesn't want me! I am very relaxed, thinking of what is best, asking God for help with these decisions."

Cuadrado continued:

"My agent Andrey Martinez was in Europe and has just arrived to talk to me about various situations. Obviously, there are options, and we'll analyze which is the best."

According to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero (h/t LazioNews24), Lazio have turned down the chance to sign Cuadrado despite being approached by his entourage multiple times.

Cristiano Ronaldo had great joy with Juan Cuadrado at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo plied his trade for Juventus for three years between 2018 and 2021. He made 134 appearances across competitions for the Bianconeri, bagging 101 goals and 22 assists. The superstar also helped the club win five trophies, including two Serie A titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared the dressing room with Juan Cuadrado, 35, during his time in Turin. He played 94 games across competitions with the versatile Colombian. The two even combined to find the back of the net 10 times.

Cuadrado initially joined Juventus on loan from Chelsea in 2015 and made the move permanent for €20 million two years later. He made 314 appearances across competitions for the Serie A giants, scoring 26 goals and providing 65 assists. It now remains to be seen where his future lies.

Poll : 0 votes