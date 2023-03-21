"He doesn't want us anymore" - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gets trolled by England stars for Kim Kardashian FaceTime, video goes viral

Some England players shared fun banter with Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka as he joined the Three Lions camp for their upcoming UEFA Euro qualifiers.

Midfielder Declan Rice pulled Saka's leg after the youngster's video call with Kim Kardashian. The American socialite was in attendance at the Emirates during the Gunners' UEFA Europa League clash against Sporting CP on Thursday (March 16).

Arsenal were knocked out of the competition on penalties by the Portuguese side. After the game, Kardashian's kids spoke to Saka on a video call. West Ham United midfielder Rice teased the Gunners' forward as he joined the England squad. Rice was joined by left-back Luke Shaw and two members of the staff as he said:

“Bro he's been on FaceTime with Kim Kardashian! He don't want us anymore!"

All four cracked up before Saka replied:

“Do you want me to say hello to you or not, bro?”

England's Twitter handle shared the video:

The Arsenal winger then greeted Rice, Shaw and the two members of staff.

Saka has been in excellent form for the Gunners this season, helping them mount a Premier League title challenge, contributing 12 goals and ten assists in 28 games.

He will look to continue his exploits for England when they take on Italy and Ukraine in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers later this week.

Former Chelsea defender hails Arsenal wingers

Former Chelsea right-back Mario Melchiot lauded Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli for their performances this season.

He explained that generally, a striker scores most goals for a team, like Erling Haaland. However, the Arsenal duo have been prolific this season and have helped their side massively. Melchiot said (via HITC):

“The key thing is that you have two wingers. The time that Arsenal was running the show. Pires and Ljungberg. Great guys. I am talking about wingers that can score goals. Now you have one kid that scores 13 (Martinelli) and the other scores 12 (Saka). Then what is it ten assists (for Saka)?!"

He added:

“So, having that in your team, two wingers that can produce that many goals, and quality is scary! Normally, it’s only your striker you have to focus on, like at Man City with Haaland – then, your number 10 Odegaard (and his ten goals).”

The Gunners are eight points above Manchester City, who have a game in hand, atop the Premier League. They will next host Leeds United on April 1.

