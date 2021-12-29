“He wanted to help Barca” – Former teammate reveals Ferran Torres is ‘very excited’ about Barcelona switch

Ferran Torres' former teammate Abel Ruiz has given his opinion on the Spaniard's move from Manchester City to Barcelona. The forward completed his €55 million move on Tuesday.

Speaking to SPORT, Ruiz was asked about his relationship with the new Barcelona man and what Torres will offer the club as a player. He said:

"Yes, in the national team we have coincided since the U-16 and we have spent four or five years together. Everything we have achieved there we have done together."

"It is going to be very good for Barça. He is a young player, who is going to offer freshness and that is what Barça needs, young and alive people, who contribute and want to pull the car and be able to lift the team."

Ruiz and Torres were teammates as youngsters for Valencia before the former left for Barcelona. However, the two have been good friends and teammates at an international youth level ever since.

"I don't know what Xavi will have in his head" - Ruiz unsure of Torres' role at Barcelona

Ferran Torres in action for Manchester City

When asked about what position he thinks would best suit Torres, Ruiz was adamant that his compatriot was better out wide than through the centre as a lone-forward. He explained:

"When I have played with him he has always been extreme. Yes, but it is true that when in the City or in the national team he has played nine he has responded well and scoring goals. But what I'm telling you, he has always been extreme and there is a player who is great for the center forward. Centra, he has a lot of goals… He is a top player wherever he plays."

He was also unsure about where the former Manchester City man would fit in at Barcelona. But Ruiz is certain Torres will make a huge impact at the club. He said:

"I don't know what Xavi will have in his head, but hey, he's a great signing. The daring, the bravery, especially on the field, but also outside. That he is not afraid of anything. He is capable of catching the ball and overflowing with each play. He is also very versatile because it is not only the fact that he spills outwards, he can also go inside and give good passes. He is a very complete player. When I have played with him it makes you feel very comfortable. Playing with him is a gift."

