He wanted to leave for personal reasons:  Florentino Perez on Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid 

According to Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo left the club to join Juventus in 2018 for personal reasons. The Real Madrid chief finally spoke publicly about Ronaldo's departure and the impact he had on the Los Blancos.

Ronaldo signed for Real Madrid in a transfer worth €94 million from Manchester United in the summer of 2009. At Real Madrid, he won 15 trophies, including two La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey, and four UEFA Champions League titles and became the club's all-time top goalscorer.

After joining Madrid, Ronaldo achieved much personal success. He finished runner-up for the Ballon d'Or three times behind Lionel Messi before winning back-to-back Ballons d'Or from 2013–2014 and again from 2016–2017.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a massive impact on Real Madrid, scoring an astonishing 311 goals in just 292 games in the La Liga. In 2018, he left Real Madrid for Juventus in a transfer worth €100 million.

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez recently presided over the club's annual general meeting and stated that the club's biggest source of profit in recent years was the sale of Ronaldo, according to 90min. Perez revealed the reasons why Ronaldo left the Bernabeu in a recent interview.

"The most profitable sale this year was that of Cristiano Ronaldo. He wanted to leave for personal reasons, and when everyone is converging on one solution, you come to an agreement. No one offered Real Madrid more than Juventus' €100 million," said Perez.

Real Madrid have spent a significant amount of money in an attempt to replace Ronaldo by signing the likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Eden Hazard, none of whom have been able to impact the club as much as the Portuguese talisman.

Perez acknowledged the player's impact on Real Madrid and thanked him for his services to the club. The Real Madrid club president went on to call Ronaldo 'the best ever' after Alfredo Di Stefano.

"We can't do anything but thank Ronaldo for all he did with this shirt. He's the best ever after [Alfredo] Di Stefano and this will always be his home," said Perez.

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued his unbelievable goal-scoring form at Juventus, scoring 64 goals in just 73 appearances in the Serie A. He also won the Serie A title in his first two seasons with the club.