"He wanted to make the step" - Erik ten Hag claims Mason Mount forced move to Manchester United from Chelsea

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that Chelsea were not interested in selling Mason Mount and offered him a new deal to keep him at Stamford Bridge. However, the Englishman pushed for and completed a move to Old Trafford in the summer.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Red Devils' upcoming Premier League match against Chelsea on Thursday, April 4, Ten Hag stated that he was delighted to have Mount in his squad. He was confident that the midfielder would become a key player for them and said:

"I don't think they wanted to sell him. They wanted to keep him and they even offered him a new contract many times. But he wanted to make the step and we were, and we are, very pleased he is a Man United player because he has great abilities. I am sure he will contribute and he will become a big player for Man United."

Talking about Mount's late goal against Brentford and how it affected the player when the opponents equalized just a minute later, he added:

"I was so happy for him. But so sorry for him also that it wasn't the winner. He deserved that moment of glory, maybe it was such a small moment but, for a player who came in and suffered so many injuries and worked so hard all the time, and had so many setbacks, it was so frustrating. And then you think you've scored a winner so we were disappointed when we conceded that goal that makes it 1-1. It makes a totally different mood, as you can imagine."

Mason Mount has been dealing with multiple injuries this season and has played just nine matches in the league. The goal against Brentford was his first for the club since moving from Chelsea last summer.

Why Mason Mount picked Manchester United after leaving Chelsea

Mason Mount spoke to Manchester United's official website after joining the club and stated that he wanted to be a part of the iconic side. He added that it was clear that he no longer featured in Chelsea's plans.

He said:

"I think, over the last several months, it became clear that I wasn't in the plans moving forward [at Chelsea] and, once I knew that United were involved, my decision was made up. It's a massive club with huge, iconic players that have played here. I wanted to be a part of that from from the beginning. And obviously getting in early, ready for pre-season to start, was a main objective of mine as well."

Mason Mount returns to Stamford Bridge on Thursday for the first time since leaving last summer.

