“He wanted to prove something to everyone, especially Arteta” – Emmanuel Petit lavishes praise on Arsenal star who wanted ‘revenge’ this season

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has lavished praise on Gunners defender William Saliba. The FIFA World Cup-winning defender has claimed that the French defender wanted revenge on Mikel Arteta for not giving him a chance earlier.

Petit hailed the defender, who has been integral behind the Gunners' phenomenal start to the season. He told 90Min France:

“He confirms all the good things we saw from him last season with Marseille. He showed great maturity. Three years after signing for Arsenal, I think he came back with a sense of revenge too, he wanted to prove something to everyone, especially Arteta."

He added:

“And I think he plays very well. He is like a rock. I like his reading of threats. You know, behind the defence is also very good with the ball fight. And he plays confidently and technically too. He has no problem playing the first balls and starting from the back."

Petit has claimed that Saliba has effortlessly adapted to the step-up from Marseille to the Gunners.

The Frenchman has hailed his compatriot as one of the best defenders in the Premier League. He said:

“[I’m] impressed, yes. Because he had to confirm all the good things we saw from him last season with Marseille and, with all due respect to Marseille, Arsenal is a more important cap. So he does the same things and he plays very well."

He added:

“I think he is becoming a rock in this defence. In fact, he is one of the best defenders in England, that’s for sure. And for me, he represents the future of Arsenal and the France team.”

Saliba joined the north London giants from Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2019 for a fee of around £27 million. However, he was immediately loaned back to the Ligue 1 side.

The Frenchman spent the second half of the following season on loan at OGC Nice and last season with Marseille.

Saliba has cemented himself as a key player for the Gunners this campaign and has caught the eye with his composure and all-round ability. He has kept six clean sheets in 14 Premier League matches and also registered two goals and one assist.

Arsenal eyeing £94 million double swoop in January transfer window

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a £94 million double swoop for Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Mykhaylo Mudryk and Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka.

Mudryk has been linked with a move to the Emirates since the summer and the Gunners are set to revive their pursuit of the player in January.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt defender Ndicka has his contract expiring in the summer of 2023.

The Gunners could launch a bargain move to sign Ndicka in January. Frankfurt are likely to cash in for just £7 million rather than risk losing him for nothing in the summer.

