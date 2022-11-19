Arsenal eyeing £94 million double swoop in January transfer window - Reports 

Arsenal are eyeing a £94 million double swoop for Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Mykhaylo Mudryk and Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka, as reported by TeamTalk.

Mikel Arteta's have enjoyed a blistering Premier League campaign, leading second-placed Manchester City by five points after 14 games. The Gunners have won 12 of their league outings, but manager Mikel Arteta is keen on adding more strength and depth to his team in January. The Spaniard believes Mykhaylo Mudryk and Evan Ndicka could bolster his side.

Mudryk has emerged as a hot property following his exploits for Shakhtar this season. He has registered eight goals and as many assists in 16 games across competitions.

The fleet-footed attacker was subject to interest from Arsenal in the summer, and the Gunners have revived their pursuit of the player in January.

"They always tell me: come to us!". Mykhaylo Mudryk tells Zinchenko's wife Vlada Sedan: "I follow Arsenal closely, they're a very dynamic side. One surprise for me was how many Arsenal fans followed me. No other club's fans have interacted as much as them".

The duo of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been brilliant on the flanks for the north London side this season. However, Arteta's side have been overreliant on the duo, so the £87 million-rated Mudryk's arrival could ease the burden on their shoulders.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka has also emerged as a target for the Gunners. The Frenchman has been a key player for the Bundesliga side since arriving in 2018. However, his future at the club seems to be up in the air with his current deal expiring next summer.

Arsenal could now launch a bargain move to sign Ndicka in January, with Frankfurt likely to cash in for just £7 million rather than risk losing him for nothing in the summer. Ndicka is a left-footed centre-back and could prove to be solid competition for Gabriel, who has been an almost ever-present in Arteta's side.

Arsenal set to battle Leicester and Newcastle for Carvalho

Arsenal have reportedly been joined by Leicester City and Newcastle United in the race to sign Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho. The Andalusian side are apparently keen to sell the defensive midfielder to fund potential new signings.

William Carvalho has anchored the Portuguese side in the defensive midfield position in recent years, but faces stern competition from Fulham's Palhinha—one of the signings of this season.



Rúben Neves can play in a holding midfield position or further up the field.

The Portuguese international has been a prominent member of Manuel Pellegrini's side, making 18 appearances across competitions. He has caught the eye with his all-round showings at the base of midfield and has also contributed two goals and an assist.

