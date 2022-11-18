Arsenal have been joined by Leicester City and Newcastle United in the race to sign Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho, as per Fichajes.

The Premier League trio are all taking in an interest in Carvalho, 30, who will be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Portugal in Qatar.

Betis are willing to sell the defensive midfielder to fund potential new signings.

Los Verdiblancos have already received offers for the Portuguese, with a departure in January being possible.

Carvalho has been a prominent member of Manuel Pellegrini's midfield, making 18 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals, and providing an assist.

He has helped Betis keep eight clean sheets as the side's midfield anchor.

The Portuguese midfielder joined the La Liga side from Sporting CP in 2018 for €16 million.

Arsenal were looking for a new defensive midfield signing during the summer.

They attempted to sign Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz but failed with three bids for the Brazilian on transfer deadline day.

The Gunners have made a phenomenal start to the campaign despite no defensive midfielder being signed.

They sit at the top of the Premier League table heading into the World Cup tournament break.

Thomas Partey has impressed in the role, making 15 appearances and scoring two goals.

Mikel Arteta's side have kept 10 clean sheets with the Ghanian in the side.

However, the former Atletico Madrid does have a habit of picking up an injury, and his lack of competition may see the Gunners move for Carvalho.

Arsenal tells sponsors they are confident over a new deal for Bukayo Saka

Saka looks set to extend his stay with Arsenal

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have told sponsors that they are confident of securing a new deal for winger Saka.

The 21-year-old has been instrumental in the side's impressive start to the season, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 20 appearances.

He has forged a formidable front-three with new signing Gabriel Jesus and Brazilian attacker Gabriel Martinelli.

However, Saka's contract at the Emirates Stadium expires in 2024 and the Gunners are moving quickly to tie him down for a longer period.

Liverpool and Manchester City have kept tabs on the situation.

They have been in talks with the English youngster's representatives for months, and negotiations are said to be moving well.

Bukayo Saka @BukayoSaka87

Qatar 2022. Let’s go @england 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

#GodsPlan 🏿 My childhood dream to play in a World Cup has come true !Qatar 2022. Let’s go @england 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 My childhood dream to play in a World Cup has come true !Qatar 2022. Let’s go @england 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#GodsPlan🙏🏿 https://t.co/Lvd5aLFqRa

Saka is expected to sign a new contract worth nearly £200,000-a-week which takes him to among the highest earners at the club, including Jesus and Partey.

The length of the new deal is said to be a five-year extension.

