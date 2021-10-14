"He wants to be the best player in the world" - Ian Rush explains what Mohamed Salah has told him about his Liverpool future

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has given a sneak peak into his discussion with Mohamed Salah regarding the Egyptian's future. Rush even went as far as to claim the Liverpool talisman as the world's best player, ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah has two years remaining on his current contract with Liverpool, and talks are ongoing between the two parties over a possible new deal. There have also been speculations about a possible move to Spain in the recent past.

"I think you have to think about everything. At the end of the day, every club in the world would want Mo Salah. I know that he would love to stay at Liverpool. There aren't any supporters who will love Mo Salah more than Liverpool supporters, there's no doubt about that."

Rush acknowledged that the situation was a "difficult" one, but hopes Salah and Liverpool can reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

"It's a difficult situation. I know Jurgen Klopp loves him and all that, so you've just got to wait and see. But if you're Mo Salah, you just carry on scoring goals. I know how the structure works with Liverpool, so I think hopefully everything is in agreement and both parties are happy."

Rush noted that Salah was already a legend of the sport. However, he stressed that the Egyptian will have to stay at the club for a long time to be counted among the likes of Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish and himself.

"People talk about legends in the game, Mo Salah is one already. He was the fastest to 100 goals. But I want Mo Salah to be remembered for someone like myself, Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish, someone who has been at the club a long time."

"We all love what Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez did but they were only there a few years. To be a true legend, though, you need to be at the club for eight or nine years. Hopefully we will see Mo Salah do that as well," Rush told Liverpool ECHO.

The former Liverpool forward also revealed that Salah wants to be the 'best in the world', which shows in how he has upped his game.

"I spoke to Mo last season and he told me he wants to be the best in the world. Look at the one he made for Sadio Mane against Manchester City, they are playing as a team and Mo knows what it takes. Of course he has scored great goals and he was the fastest to 100 goals, that is all great. Fantastic. But he is playing for the team as well."

Rush went on to add:

"He is running back now, defending more and he has told himself if he wants to be the best player in the world, he has to up his game and he's certainly done that. He said to me his aim was to be the best player in the world. And on present form he is the best player in the world. He is doing that right now," Rush added.

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah You, the fans, keep me going. You give me more strength than I think you’ll ever know. You, the fans, keep me going. You give me more strength than I think you’ll ever know. https://t.co/HgNx8YbTtS

In the same interview, Ian Rush went as far as to claim that Salah is currently the best player in the world. The Liverpool legend isn't the first former footballer to do so. Recently, former Blackburn midfielder Robbie Savage also named the 29-year-old as the best in the world.

"I've said this before, right, at the present moment, on current form, Mo Salah is the best player in the world! Cristiano Ronaldo has gone to Manchester United and yes, he is doing OK. Lionel Messi has gone to Paris Saint-Germain and it has taken a bit of time to settle in but Salah has taken it to a different level," Rush told Liverpool ECHO.

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk Robbie Savage: “Mo Salah is the best player in the world right now. Would I have him over Messi and Ronaldo? Yes. Mbappe? Yes. Neymar? Yes.” [ @WilliamHill Robbie Savage: “Mo Salah is the best player in the world right now. Would I have him over Messi and Ronaldo? Yes. Mbappe? Yes. Neymar? Yes.” [@WilliamHill] https://t.co/IleFqpArvx

