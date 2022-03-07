"Concerned about his lack of game time" - Fabrizio Romano says that Manchester United forward is seriously considering his future

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is considering his long-term prospects at Old Trafford. This comes after United's 4-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested Rashford is worried about his limited opportunities this season. The 24-year-old forward has been benched in United's last four league outings, coming on as a substitute in three matches. It is also worth mentioning that the England international has a contract with Manchester United until the summer of 2023.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted the following in regards to Rashford's future with the Red Devils. He said:

"Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity."

If United want to keep Rashford beyond next season then the contract negotiations have to begin soon. However, there have been no talks between the club and the player so far.

Manchester United are also facing a dilemma in regards to Pogba's new contract and will not want a similar situation to arise with Marcus Rashford. The Red Devils would certainly not want to let their academy graduate leave so easily. However, the 24-year-old forward also does not warrant a pay rise based on his current form.

As things stand, Marcus Rashford has fallen down the pecking order under the management of Ralf Rangnick. The German tactician has recently preferred to start youngster Anthony Elanga instead of the Englishman. With Jadon Sancho also slowly finding his feet, game time is increasingly hard to come by for Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United's attacking department will need reinforcements in the summer

Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new centre-forward in the summer as their current options are extremely limited. Cristiano Ronaldo was expected to be their main source of goals this season. However, the 37-year-old forward has scored just once in his last 10 matches across all competitions. He even missed the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Ronaldo's future is also uncertain, with rumors suggesting he could leave if United fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Edinson Cavani, meanwhile, has less than six months remaining on his current contract and is expected to leave at the end of the season.

Manchester United's striking options are so few that Ralf Rangnick was forced to start Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba as forwards against Man City. The experiment did not go well as United suffered a 4-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

