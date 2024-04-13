“He wants to learn something new every day” - Graeme Souness picks player he will vote for instead of Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard for POTY award

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has claimed that he would vote for Manchester City's Phil Foden ahead of Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard for the Player of the Year award. The former Liverpool midfielder and manager has hailed Foden for taking his game to another level this season and believes that the England international should be voted Player of the Year.

Souness has claimed that Odegaard should be among the frontrunners for the POTY award. However, he reckons that Foden has been the standout player in the Premier League this campaign.

Souness told Mail Sport as quoted by Sport Bible:

"The votes are being cast for the footballer of the year and Arsenal’s captain Martin Odegaard will have to be in the mix. However, Manchester City’s Phil Foden gets my vote. He has been outstanding. He appears to have that attitude where he wants to learn something new every day in training and we are seeing a real superstar in the making."

The Scotsman added:

"His goal against Real Madrid in midweek summed him up. Calmness under pressure, he shifted the ball out of his feet and hit it so smoothly. He is a terrific striker of the ball."

Phil Foden has been one of the key players for Manchester City in recent years but has been exceptional this season. The versatile attacking midfielder has scored 22 goals and produced 10 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions this season.

Odegaard, on the other hand, has been pivotal behind Arsenal's excellent season this time out. The Norway international has contributed with ten goals and seven assists in 40 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side this season.

Arsenal reach agreement to sign Barcelona and Manchester City target: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal with Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich ahead of the summer transfer window. The German international has been widely linked with clubs like Barcelona, Manchester City, and Liverpool but the Gunners are the frontrunners for his signature.

Mikel Arteta's side have reportedly agreed on personal terms with the 29-year-old who is deemed the perfect addition to the Gunners' squad. The north London giants have been in the hunt for a defensive midfielder and a right-back and Kimmich can play both positions.

Kimmich has been central to everything Bayern Munich have achieved over the last few years. The 84-cap German playmaker has made 381 appearances for the Bavarian giants to date, scoring 41 goals and providing 102 assists.

