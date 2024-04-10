Arsenal reach agreement to sign Manchester City and Barcelona target - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly agreed terms to sign midfielder Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich. The German was linked with a move to Barcelona and Manchester City, with Liverpool also said to be keeping tabs.

As per a report in TodoFichajes, Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Kimmich. The Gunners are looking looking to bolster their midfield and believe that the Bayern Munich star is the ideal fit.

Mikel Arteta is looking to sign a midfielder and a right-back this summer, and Kimmich fits the requirements perfectly. The report adds that Edu has been working behind the scenes to get the deal done and is set to open talks with the Bundesliga club.

Journalist Dean Jones spoke about the interest in Kimmich on GiveMeSport last month and confirmed that Manchester City and Liverpool were leading the race. He believed that Pep Guardiola will be trying to lure the midfielder and said:

“If it was to come down to a straight pick for Kimmich between Liverpool and Manchester City, he would be expected to go to the Etihad Stadium, in my opinion. The Pep Guardiola factor would be huge, and he has adaptable strengths that would fit well with the way that team changes and sets up.

"With Liverpool, you don’t really know how he would fit in yet because they are about to change manager, and it is not totally clear which position he would be expected to play. I also have a feeling that he has had Manchester City in his head for a while now. Their interest is well established, and he knows that.”

Barcelona have also been keeping tabs on the German and have been linked with him since last summer.

Arsenal target Joshua Kimmich comments on Bayern Munich future

Joshua Kimmich spoke about his future earlier this season and stated that he was not thinking too long ahead. He stated that the focus was on finishing the season with Bayern Munich and going to UEFA EURO 2024 with Germany.

He said:

“For me the situation is very clear. I still have over a year left on my contract, so I’m relaxed about it. As of now it is still unclear who will be our new coach from summer. It is of course very interesting and important to know who it will be. My first priority now is to make the season as positive as possible, in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League. Then comes the EUROs. These are the things that matter.”

Arsenal target Joshua Kimmich has a contract at the Allianz Arena until the end of the 2024/25 season.

