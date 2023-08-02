“He wants to leave and play for Manchester United” - Fabrizio Romano delivers fresh transfer update on 26-year-old midfielder

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Sofyan Amrabat wants to join Manchester United this summer.

A quote from the Fiorentina midfielder yesterday hinted that he could yet stay at the Artemio Franchi Stadium (via Romano)

"I don't know if I'm leaving... maybe I can stay here at Fiorentina."

However, Romano has now given an update on those comments by claiming that they were false. The Morrocan international is intent on leaving the Serie A side and joining Erik ten Hag's Red Devils:

"I've been told from very very reliable sources that Amrabat didn't say yesterday that he could stay at Fiorentina. The quote is fake."

Romano added:

"Amrabat wants to go. He wants to leave and play for Manchester United. He said yes to United already."

Fiorentina are reportedly demanding £30 million for Amrabat and Manchester United are targeting the midfielder. They will likely turn their sights to him once they wrap up a £72 million deal for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is keen on altering his midfield having already signed Mason Mount from Chelsea for £60 million (including add-ons). Fred's future is the subject of speculation amid interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray, per Evening Standard.

Amrabat was in fine form last season for Vincenzo Italiano's side. He featured 49 times across competitions and was a staple in Viola's midfield. He particularly impressed in Fiorientina's 2-1 defeat to West Ham United in the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

The Moroccan midfielder also shined at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with his national team. He made seven appearances as Morocco became the first African nation to reach the World Cup semifinals.

Amrabat on life previously under Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

The Morrocan enjoyed his time playing under Erik ten Hag.

The Fiorentina midfielder previously played under Ten Hag for Eredisivie outfit FC Utrecht. The Moroccan made 50 appearances across competitions under the Dutchman, scoring one goal and providing 10 assists.

Amrabat lavished praise on the Manchester United boss in an interview with The Athletic earlier this year. He commended the Dutch tactician for his man management:

"He made a plan for me. He asked me about my strong points and what I wanted to improve. From the first day, he was busy with me. Not only me, all the players."

Ten Hag is renowned for his impressive tactical setup, particularly how he looks for his teams to play out from the back. However, his former midfielder continued to shed light on his work one-on-one with his players:

"A lot of coaches are busy in general with the team but he put a lot of time into individual work because he knew if the individual was better the team would be better. After every game, he would take me through a video and explain everything to me."

The duo may be reunited at Manchester United if the Premier League giants can agree on a deal with Fiorentina. Amrabat is the perfect midfielder to slot into Ten Hag's squad that is potentially looking to challenge Manchester City next season.