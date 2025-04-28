“He wants to play for Chelsea" - Manchester United top target wants to join rivals, claims ex-PL star

John Obi Mikel has once again said that Manchester United target Victor Osimhen wants to join Chelsea. The Nigerian star wants his former club to complete the transfer this summer and move forward from the discussions they had last summer.

Speaking on BeIN Sports, Mikel stated that Chelsea and Osimhen were close to agreeing on terms last summer. However, the contract talks stalled over a small issue, and the former player believes it is an easy fix. He said via GOAL:

"He wants to play for Chelsea. I hope [he'll be playing] somewhere in the Premier League. I know where we stopped in terms of the contract, I know where we are. It's an easy fix, because we've done all the hard work last summer. It's so easy to just pick it up and then the deal is done. This guy does what he does best, scores goals, and that's what we've lacked this season. We don't score enough, and that's why we're where we are today. With Osimhen, that's what he does."

Victor Osimhen wants to leave Galatasaray after his loan spell expires this summer and is not interested in moving back to Napoli. He has interest from Manchester United, Arsenal, and the Saudi Pro League.

Rio Ferdinand names Chelsea target in his Manchester United wishlist

Rio Ferdinand spoke on his YouTube channel earlier in April and claimed that he had four dream signings for Manchester United this summer. Victor Osimhen was on the list, along with Adam Wharton, Matheus Cunha, and Jeremie Frimpong. He said via Yahoo:

"I want a centre midfielder to play alongside [Manuel] Ugarte, that player needs to be able to take the ball and transfer it through to the Brunos and the strikers. And you know who I'd go for? Adam Wharton!"

"Osimhen. And I know, sorry Napoli and Galatasaray, if I'm Man Utd, Osimhen comes to Man Utd next year, I'm making it happen," he explained. Another one I'd go and buy is Cunha. He's made it clear that he wants to leave, so I'd go and get Cunha. You know who else I'd go and get? [Jeremie] Frimpong at right wing back."

Victor Osimhen wants a €12 million per year contract, as per Fabrizio Romano.

