"He wants to return to Barcelona" - Eduardo Inda says Lionel Messi "wants to leave PSG"

Eduardo Inda, the founder of Spanish newspaper Okdiario, has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi is unhappy in Paris and wishes to return to Barcelona.

Having spent his entire footballing career at Barcelona, Messi joined PSG as a free agent in the summer of 2021. Due to La Liga’s salary cap, the Blaugrana could not renew their record goalscorer's contract, which led to an emotional farewell for the Argentine. PSG were the quickest to respond and roped in the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner up as a free agent.

mx @MessiMX30ii 🗣️ Thierry Henry (Amazon Prime FR pundit): "PSG fans last week they booed Messi. How can you boo the greatest of all time? The guy that has assisted the most goals in Ligue 1? Today without Messi the team created NOTHING."



🗣️ Thierry Henry (Amazon Prime FR pundit): "PSG fans last week they booed Messi. How can you boo the greatest of all time? The guy that has assisted the most goals in Ligue 1? Today without Messi the team created NOTHING." 😳🗣️ Thierry Henry (Amazon Prime FR pundit): "PSG fans last week they booed Messi. How can you boo the greatest of all time? The guy that has assisted the most goals in Ligue 1? Today without Messi the team created NOTHING." 👏👏💯 https://t.co/R06eWvAal6

Unfortunately, the 34-year-old has struggled to find his footing in the French capital and is considering a move away from Paris this summer itself, as per Inda. The Paris Saint-Germain star is “fed up” in the French capital and would like to return to Barcelona in the next transfer window.

Speaking on the set of El Chiriguito (via Le10Sport), the journalist said:

“I am told that Messi wants to leave PSG this summer, that he is fed up.”

He added that Xavi is okay with the idea but Barca president Joan Laporta is not keen on taking the club’s former captain back.

Inda continued:

“He wants to return to Barcelona and I'm told the person blocking him is Joan Laporta. Xavi wouldn't take a dim view of it, but he's being held back from above.”

Finally, the reputed journalist added that a transfer to Messi’s boyhood club Newell's Old Boys could be on the cards.

The 54-year-old added:

“The possibility is that he could end up playing for Newell's, but he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain, he is not comfortable in Paris.”

Messi has been toothless in front of goal this season and cut a frustrating figure in Paris’ Champions League Round of 16 second-leg defeat to Real Madrid. Following the 3-1 thrashing, the Argentine was booed by PSG fans at the Parc des Princes during a Ligue 1 game.

Overall, the no. 30 has featured in 26 games for the club from the French capital, registering seven goals and 11 assists.

PSG could keep Messi from joining Barcelona or any other club

The Argentine’s current contract with PSG runs out in June 2023, and we believe he will have to stay put in France until then. Following Les Bleus’ disappointing Champions League run this season, they will look to make a statement next season.

If Kylian Mbappe ends up joining Real Madrid (via Marca), Paris Saint-Germain will, more than ever, need some tried-and-tested players to lead the line. And there is hardly anyone better at it than the four-time Champions League winner.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Jordi Alba: "I want to play with Messi again. But not at PSG. Here... at Barça. I hope he comes back. It's normal that he struggles elsewhere after a lifetime at Barça." Jordi Alba: "I want to play with Messi again. But not at PSG. Here... at Barça. I hope he comes back. It's normal that he struggles elsewhere after a lifetime at Barça." https://t.co/REYGOtLpKP

Yes, the 34-year-old has struggled in front of goal this season, but PSG cannot afford to let the forward leave after a single disappointing season. They simply cannot let his transfer go down as one of the worst in history.

Edited by Samya Majumdar