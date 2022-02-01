“He wants to score in every game” – Ronaldo lavishes praise on ‘extraordinary’ Lionel Messi

Former Real Madrid and Inter Milan striker Ronaldo has waxed lyrical about Lionel Messi. He was recently a guest on Twitch show Bobo TV, hosted by former team-mate Christian Vieri along with Nicola Ventola, Antonio Cassano and Daniele Adani.

The Brazilian discussed today's footballing greats, including the aforesaid PSG ace. Heaping praise on his quality and unflinching desire for goals, he said:

"Messi is extraordinary, a powerful and technical player. He wants to score in every game."

The two shared a Barcelona connection. But Ronaldo's time at Camp Nou came way back in the 1996/97 season, his only year at the club, while Messi only debuted in 2004.

However, there were a few rare occasions when the two players came up against each in the El Clasico when the Brazilian was at Real Madrid.

Messi was a goalscoring phenom at Barcelona, netting 672 goals in all competitions during 17 illustrious years at the club.

But at PSG, he's struggled to replicate that form, scoring just one goal in Ligue 1 so far. However, that didn't deter the Argentine from lifting a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or in December.

Ronaldo also praised Neymar, apart from Lionel Messi

Ronaldo also shared his thoughts on his countryman Neymar, who he feels is a "top player" and hopes could win silverware with the national team.

Speaking of the PSG winger, he said:

"Neymar is another top player. I hope he can win something with Brazil, but he’s been criticized back home because of his private life. Nevertheless, this generation of footballers is better than us off the pitch."

The 45-year-old also weighed in on the current crop of strikers such as Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. The Brazilian picked the Real Madrid ace as the best from the lot.

“Benzema, no doubts about it," he said. "Lewandowski after him. Haaland will become the No.1, but the other two are better than him at the moment.

“Mbappé is also really strong," he added. "I’ve read he’s signed a €50m-a-year contract with Real Madrid. Surely, we played at the wrong time.”

