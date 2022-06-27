"He wants to show that he is better than Benzema, it is another reason to go to Barcelona" - Lewandowski's former agent says that the Bayern Munich superstar wants to show that he is the best number 9 in the world 

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski wants to go to Barcelona to show he is better than Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, according to his former agent Cezary Kucharski. The Polish striker is keen on playing for the Blaugrana and has already publicly stated his desire to leave the club this summer.

He further confirmed that he will not be a penning a new deal at the Allianz Arena, with his current contract set to expire next summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me”. Lewandowski: “My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore”“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me”. Lewandowski: “My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore” 🚨 #FCBayern“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me”. https://t.co/ieO3q0tEBO

Kurchaski has claimed that Lewandowski does not bode any dream as he takes football as a profession. He added that the purpose behind the move is to show the world that he is a better forward than Benzema, who is tipped to win the Ballon d'Or this year. The Frenchman led Los Blancos to a La Liga title and Champions League glory.

Lewandowski's former agent was quoted by Cadenaser saying:

"He wants to show that he is better than Benzema, it is another reason to go to Barcelona. Lewandowski has no dreams. For him, playing football is a job, and he is very professional. Real Madrid and Barca are at the same level."

Kurchaski continued to explain that Lewandowski had mapped out his career plan long ago.

"Barca and Lewandowski are going to fight for this signing. I think he is going to sign for Barcelona, I see it as possible. He has to put pressure on Bayern to release him from his contract. The Bayern leaders know that he wanted to go to Spain. His plan was Germany, then Spain and finish his career in the United States."

Robert Lewandowski is pushing for a Barcelona transfer

Robert Lewandowski is keen to play for Barcelona next season. He might be getting his way as the Bayern board has reportedly softened their stance on the player's future. They are now open to selling him for €50 million this summer.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ Javier Tebas on EFE: “As of today, Barcelona can’t sign Lewandowski. They know their financial situation and the rules of the league. I don’t know if they will sell Frenkie or Pedri, but they know they have to sell players or certain assets” #Transfers Javier Tebas on EFE: “As of today, Barcelona can’t sign Lewandowski. They know their financial situation and the rules of the league. I don’t know if they will sell Frenkie or Pedri, but they know they have to sell players or certain assets” #Transfers 💰

Barca, on their end have to figure out their financial conundrum before signing the Polish forward. They will need to free up their wage bill by selling players before onboarding a star like Lewandowski.

