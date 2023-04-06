"He wants to take care of everything!","Stop! Play ball!" - Former French star rips into PSG's Kylian Mbappe after his social media outburst

Christophe Dugarry recently slammed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Kylian Mbappe for his statement opposing the club's recently released video message.

Dugarry has said that the club should have called Mbappe to the management team and settled the matter internally rather than causing a public fiasco. He said (via RMC Sport):

"I'm fed up with all these susceptible people. We put him at the center of communication, marketing. The club should have warned him, ok, but do you think it's worth a message on social networks to show your club? To display your communication manager? You can call your management and settle this internally."

He added:

"The guy who made this promotion, is he responsible for the faults of Paris Saint-Germain? Do you think we're going to blame Paris Saint-Germain's problems on a guy who did an advertisement?"

Speaking about Mbappe's reaction, Dugarry said:

"Even Kylian's message I don't understand. Let him stop! Let them all stop with their egos! They are bad ! They lose matches one after the other! Let them play on the field; let them show what they are worth. They have insane salaries. He doesn't need to do all this acting because he hasn't endorsed a commercial. We do not care !"

Dugarry continued:

"He wants to take care of everything! Marketing, communication, he chooses the sporting director; he chooses the players with whom he wants to play. Stop! Play ball !"

What did PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe say?

After PSG released a video of their promotional campaign, that featured only Kylian Mbappe, the attacker didn't take that too kindly.

Kylian Mbappe said that the Parisians are a big identity on their own, writing on Instagram story:

"I have just taken part in the viewing of the club's renewal campaign for the 2023-2024 season. At no time was I informed of the content of the interview with my interlocutor.

"It looked like a basic interview during a club marketing day. I don't agree with this published video. That's why I'm fighting for individual image rights . PSG is a big club and a big family, but it's certainly not the Kylian Saint Germain."

The Ligue 1 giants reacted by deleting the video from social media after Mbappe's social media outburst.

Poll : 0 votes