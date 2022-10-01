"He is a warrior and natural leader" - Jamie Carragher heaps praise on Manchester United star

Football pundit Jamie Carragher has waxed lyrical about Lisandro Martinez ahead of Manchester United's highly anticipated derby against Manchester City.

The Red Devils will be in action at the Etihad on Sunday in the Premier League and Carragher has advised Martinez on how to deal with Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian forward has been on fire since joining from Borussia Dortmund this summer, netting 14 goals from 10 games in all competitions. Martinez will have the daunting task of keeping the prolific striker in check during the derby.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC The last time Erling Haaland faced Lisandro Martinez, Martinez kept a clean sheet and walked away with a 4-0 victory The last time Erling Haaland faced Lisandro Martinez, Martinez kept a clean sheet and walked away with a 4-0 victory 👀 https://t.co/ygUUvneHTq

However, his performances so far have left a good impression on Carragher, who praised him by calling him a "warrior" and a "leader".

In his column for The Telegraph, he wrote:

"There is a lot to like about Martínez’s first appearances in a United shirt. The fans have taken to him as a cult figure because he is a warrior and natural leader."

Martinez was signed from Ajax in a £57 million deal this summer and following a rocky start, has found his feet in the Manchester United squad.

While Carraghar acknowledges the improvement in his showing, the former Liverpool star has his reservations about the Argentine.

He further wrote:

"United’s defence has impressed since the calamitous performance against Brentford and Martínez has been central to that. Since he was paired with Varane, they have kept three clean sheets in five games. But, long-term, the reservations I had when first seeing Martínez remain."

He also said:

"He looks a little too short to play centre-back in the Premier League. We saw when United struggled badly against Brentford – a game where Martínez was subbed at half-time – how difficult it is for him if sides hit long balls into the penalty area to a striker relishing such service like Ivan Toney."

Manchester City host Manchester United at the Etihad on Sunday.

Manchester United gear up for their toughest test yet

Following back-to-back defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford in their opening two games, Manchester United recovered to win their next four games.

It has seen them climb up to fifth in the league table with 12 points as Erik ten Hag's side have gained momentum after a rocky start.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums There's been 454 goals scored in 164 league meetings between Manchester United and Manchester City...



The current goal difference is 0 with both teams having scored 227 goals each! 🤯🤯🤯 There's been 454 goals scored in 164 league meetings between Manchester United and Manchester City...The current goal difference is 0 with both teams having scored 227 goals each! 🤯🤯🤯

However, their form will be tested once more at the Etihad tomorrow against the unbeaten City, who're also looking to make it three consecutive derby wins.

This will also be Ten Hag's toughest game yet as the Manchester United manager.

