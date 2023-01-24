“He wasn’t beating players like he used to”, “You’re a disaster” – Carragher and Neville engage in heated battle about Lionel Messi

Pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville engaged in a heated argument about Argentina captain Lionel Messi on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football on January 23.

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, La Albiceleste lost 2-1 against Saudi Arabia in their first group game. After the game, Neville claimed that over the years, it has become easier for defenders to win the ball back off Messi.

The Manchester United legend said (via SportBible):

"Messi the other night – he was walking around the pitch. I said at half-time ‘people don’t fear him anymore’. They don’t! When he’s on the ball now, people go and take it off him, go and tackle him.”

Neville's words aged like milk as Lionel Messi and Co. went on to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace won the Golden Ball, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

Carragher recalled the incident and asked Neville on the MNF show:

"Tell us your real thoughts on Messi?"

Neville replied:

"Do you think I said Messi wouldn't win the World Cup?"

Carragher said:

"No, you said he was easy to take the ball off. What did you say in the green room before?"

Neville justified his previous comments, saying:

"No. My words were, on Messi, that Messi now from 10 years ago, you can take the ball off him a lot more – words along those lines. He wasn't beating players like he used to!"

Neville then went on to point out Carragher's mistakes as a pundit, saying:

"You said [Marcus] Rashford should be sold by United! You said [Antonio] Conte should be at United! You said [Lisandro] Martinez couldn't play in the Premier League! You're a disaster!"

Ibrahim Alkassim wants to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same league

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) president Ibrahim Alkassim wants to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the same league again. Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, having joined them earlier this month.

Speaking to MARCA, Alkassim said:

"At the moment we do not know anything about a possible Lionel Messi arrival. Although I will not hide that, as the Saudi Federation, we would like to have him one day in the domestic league."

He added:

"The idea of the Federation is always to improve our football, and of course we would like to see Cristiano and Messi in the same league again, but the truth is that we don’t know anything now."

Sarah @_m__sara

#CR7𓃵 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Love someone who looks at you like Messi looks at Cristiano Ronaldo 🥂 Love someone who looks at you like Messi looks at Cristiano Ronaldo 🥂#CR7𓃵 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/d4Z5Q5hZAq

Poll : 0 votes