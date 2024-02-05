"He wasn’t comfortable" - Carlo Ancelotti provides update on Vinicius Jr after Real Madrid star pulled out injured during warm-up 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has provided an update on Vinicius Jr.'s injury after the winger pulled out in the warm-up in their clash against Atletico Madrid on January 4.

Los Blancos hosted Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday. Vinicius was initially named in the starting XI but was replaced during the warm-up. There was some confusion regarding who would start in his place before Brahim Diaz was picked over Joselu.

Diaz also scored a goal in the 20th minute to open the scoring for his side. But Marcos Llorente's 93rd-minute goal secured a 1-1 draw for Atletico.

After the game, Ancelotti provided an update on Vinicius, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“He had a cervical contracture, he tried to warm up but he wasn’t comfortable and those [Brahim and Joselu] were the two options. But we approached the game defensively and Brahim allowed us to stick to that approach. Joselu came on later and did well.”

Vinicius has been a key player for Real Madrid in recent years, having registered 70 goals and 69 assists in 245 games since arriving from Flamengo in 2018.

The Brazilian winger has made 20 appearances across competitions this season, having suffered a thigh injury previously. He has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in that time.

Carlo Ancelotti reflects on Real Madrid's draw against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid came into the game against Atletico Madrid with just one recognised centre-back in Nacho Fernandez due to injuries. They still largely dominated the game with 55% possession and 17 attempts on goal (4 on target).

However, Los Blancos lacked composure in the final third, failing to add to Brahim Diaz's 20th-minute opener. They were eventually punished for the missed chances as Atletico scored in the stoppage time via Marcos Llorente.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti shared his assessment of the game in the post-match press conference, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“I think it was a very good game from our side, we controlled it well, we were unlucky to concede in the last minute. We lacked a bit of height there, we were going to suffer there, but we did well. We deserved to win, we have won many games in the last minute, we can’t scold ourselves for anything.

"We are leaders, we can make an impact on the table next Saturday. We are calm, the team is very good. We play very good football, that’s what gives me the most confidence for the future, we have a strong team, everyone contributes, everyone is committed to the maximum."

Real Madrid remained at the top of the La Liga table as they sit two points above second-placed Girona. Atletico, meanwhile, are fourth, 10 points behind Los Blancos.