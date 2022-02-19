“He wasn’t going anywhere” - Club owner opens up on player after reported Liverpool interest in January

Fulham owner Shahid Khan has said that there was genuine interest in Cottagers attacker Fabio Carvalho, a Liverpool transfer target, in the winter transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp's side were heavily linked with a move for the 19-year-old last month. The Reds reportedly had an £8 million deal for him in place, but failed to get the transfer over the line before the deadline.

Peter Rutzler @peterrutzler



But what next? There are a lot of clubs watching on...



More with @CaoimheSport + @AdamLeventhal



theathletic.com/3105302/2022/0… #FFC held firm in their asking price for Fabio Carvalho and by the time #LFC agreed on £8m, plus a sell on, it was just too late.But what next? There are a lot of clubs watching on...More with @JamesPearceLFC #FFC held firm in their asking price for Fabio Carvalho and by the time #LFC agreed on £8m, plus a sell on, it was just too late. But what next? There are a lot of clubs watching on...More with @JamesPearceLFC @CaoimheSport + @AdamLeventhaltheathletic.com/3105302/2022/0…

Fulham chief Khan has now revealed the truth about the Carvalho transfer links. The Pakistani-American businessman said that the teenager was the subject of interest in January, but said there was no way he would have left the club.

Khan wrote in Fulham's programme notes ahead of their Championship clash with Huddersfield Town:

"We did receive a lot of interest in Fabio Carvalho, but he wasn’t going anywhere in the last window. We are targeting promotion, and Fabio is very much part of that plan, and we can all see that he too is committed to that aim, regardless of what his future might look like after this season is over."

Had Liverpool signed Carvalho, they would have had to allow him to remain at Fulham for the rest of the season. The Reds now have to wait till the summer to acquire the England Under-18 international's services.

Despite his tender age, Carvalho has established himself as a regular starter for the Cottagers. He has made 23 appearances across competitions for Marco Silva's side, contributing 13 goal contributions.

However, there are serious doubts about Carvalho's future at Craven Cottage. The attacker has less than five months remaining in his contract with Fulham, and is likely to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz | Liverpool would like to confirm a deal for Fabio Carvalho as soon as possible.



[@FabrizioRomano] | Liverpool would like to confirm a deal for Fabio Carvalho as soon as possible. 👀 | Liverpool would like to confirm a deal for Fabio Carvalho as soon as possible. [@FabrizioRomano]

There have been suggestions that Liverpool and the Championship club could look to finalise Carvalho's transfer in the coming months despite a deal falling through in January. However, it's worth noting that the player is now free to reach a pre-contract agreement with any foreign club if he wishes to do so.

Liverpool loanee Neco Williams impressing for Fulham

While Liverpool could not sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, they shook hands with the Cottagers on another deal last month. Marco Silva took young right-back Neco Williams on loan till the end of the season.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



3 games

3 assists

5 key passes

5 successful dribbles

7 tackles won

4 interceptions

6 clearances



Not a bad start to his Fulham adventure. Neco Williams in the Championship so far:3 games3 assists5 key passes5 successful dribbles7 tackles won4 interceptions6 clearancesNot a bad start to his Fulham adventure. Neco Williams in the Championship so far:☑️3 games☑️3 assists☑️5 key passes☑️5 successful dribbles☑️7 tackles won☑️4 interceptions☑️6 clearancesNot a bad start to his Fulham adventure. https://t.co/CHCPJRgT3u

The Welshman has been in fine form for Fulham since joining them on the final day of the winter transfer window. He has started their last three Championship games, providing an assist in each of them.

Edited by Bhargav