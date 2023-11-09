"He wasn’t happy to continue" - Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka's substitution in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Sevilla

Arsenal beat Sevilla 2-0 last night (November 8) to inch closer to qualification from their Champions League group. The Gunners rode on a goal and an assist from Bukayo Saka to seal a comprehensive win against a tricky Sevilla side.

Saka picked up a knock in the second half, which saw him hurt his ankle, and a physio had to run on to the pitch to treat the young English winger. Despite the treatment, Saka went down again a few minutes later and Mikel Arteta decided to substitute his winger.

The Arsenal boss relieved the tensions of fans after the match, saying that Saka has not sustained any long-term injury.

“It was just a kick,” Arteta said in his post-match press conference, via Arsenal's official website. “And, I was told by the physios on the radio that he wasn’t happy to continue. So, he will have some discomfort, but hopefully, I want to assume that he will be okay.”

Saka assisted Leandro Trossard for Arsenal's opener before doubling the lead himself later on. The Gunners face Burnley over the weekend in the English Premier League.

Arsenal bounce back with impressive win after Newcastle United defeat

Arsenal suffered a controversial 1-0 loss on Saturday against Newcastle United. Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the match, which was engulfed in controversey. Along with the dubious goal, there were other decisions as well which infuriated Arteta, who called the refereeing a 'disgrace' after the game.

The Gunners did well to recollect themselves and keep their emotions in check as the match against Sevilla was always going to be a tricky affair. They dominated proceedings from the beginning, regisgtering 11 shots to Sevilla's one and holding on to 62% of the ball in the game.

What will be even more encouraging for the Arsenal fans is that they achieved this result without the presence of their influential captain Martin Odegaard, who was ruled out of this game as well due to his injury.