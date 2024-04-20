"He wasn’t like that before" - Former Arsenal star hits out at Emi Martinez for antics during penalty shootout

Former Arsenal star Samir Nasri has hit out at former teammate Emi Martinez for his antics during Aston Villa's penalty shootout win at Lille in the Europa Conference League quarterfinals on Thursday, April 18. The Argentine shot-stopper shushed and gestured at the home fans after he stopped Nabil Bentaleb's spot kick in the shootout.

His antics have not left him with many admirers in France. The former Arsenal man's reputation will not be helped by the fact that he acted similarly against Les Blues in the 2022 World Cup final.

Speaking on Canal+, Nasri said:

"His behavior annoys me because he wasn’t like that before. I knew him when he was very young at Arsenal, he was very shy. And now, this behavior has become his stock-in-trade. You stop a shot on goal, you don’t need to attack the opposing fans by telling them “shh”, frankly."

"There you go, I find it very limiting. Especially since he doesn’t need to do that. With his decisive save to deny Kolo Muani in the penalty shootout against France [in the World Cup final] and again this evening…He doesn’t need to say “shh” for people to talk about him."

Samir Nasri and Emi Martinez briefly shared a dressing room in North London. While the pair might disagree on matters of conduct, the shot-stopper is likely going to use the success he has achieved with his antics as justification.

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery backs Emi Martinez after Shoot-out controversy

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery has backed his Argentine shot-stopper Emi Martinez for his "personality" following his side's UEFA Conference League penalty shootout win against Lille.

The World Cup-winning goalkeeper was criticized for gesturing to the home fans and time-wasting during the game. However, his manager has continued to back the player.

Speaking to the press after the match, the Spanish tactician said (via the Mirror):

"He is very important for us. He has his personality and his personality in the dressing room is very important because he is a leader with his experiences. He has a really brilliant mentality. And then on the pitch he has his personality and he played fantastic. He saved two penalty shots so of course I am very proud of him. I am very proud of all the players."

Speaking after the match, Emi Martinez seemed bewildered by his booking, telling TNT Sport:

"I’ve just got a bad reputation for time wasting because the other goalie was doing the same thing. But I get booked after 30 minutes when we’re losing the game. I don’t know what the ref wants from me. Then there was no ball on the penalty spot [in the shootout] so I asked the ball-boy for a ball, and then I get booked! I just don’t understand the rules."

Aston Villa will take on Olympiacos in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League semifinals on May 2.

