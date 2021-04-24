"He wasn’t ready for a job at this level" - Chelsea star launches astonishing attack on Frank Lampard

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has criticized the club's appointment of Frank Lampard, claiming that the job came too early in the Englishman's career. The Chelsea legend was appointed Chelsea boss in 2019, after serving as manager for one year at Derby County.

Although he made a promising start to his managerial career at the club, Lampard was sacked by Chelsea earlier this year. Following a string of bad performances, the Blues were languishing outside the top 6 in the Premier League at the start of the year.

Italian midfielder Jorginho was not a regular starter under Frank Lampard and was asked about the Englishman's time as Chelsea manager. He told ESPN Brazil:

"Look, I'll be really sincere here on [Frank] Lampard. I believe, given he was a legend at the club, he skipped some steps necessary for learning before moving to a big club. Frank Lampard came to a club where he is a legend, without having experience at other clubs. I think he came too soon, skipped a few steps ahead and wasn't ready for a job at this level, to be honest."

Frank Lampard getting a taste of his own medicine from Jorginho 😂 pic.twitter.com/yQ9aBhbO5h — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 23, 2021

Lampard was replaced by former PSG and Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel. The German has been a huge success at Chelsea since his arrival. Jorginho has also been a regular started under Tuchel and has turned his season around.

Chelsea have a great chance of finishing the season with silverware

Thomas Tuchel has been a huge success since his appointment at Chelsea.

Chelsea have only lost twice since Tuchel's appointment and are in a great position heading into the final stretch of the season. The Blues will play in the FA Cup final and are also in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

Chelsea are 4th in the Premier League and are on course to finish the season in a strong position. The Blues will face high-flying West Ham in a London Derby on Saturday before travelling to Real Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel will know that the next few weeks could define the team's season, as they face Manchester City, Arsenal and Leicester City before their FA Cup final against Leicester City next month. The Blues will wrap up their season with a trip to Aston Villa, in what could be a crucial fixture in the race for the top 4.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea record against top managers is incredible.



Zero goals conceded 🤯 pic.twitter.com/44a73bO8xu — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 18, 2021