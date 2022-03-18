"He is doing it well" - Xavi comments on comparisons between Lionel Messi and Barcelona star Pedri

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has praised Pedri’s display against Galatasaray. He added that he is doing well to live up to the comparisons with Lionel Messi.

The teenager scored the equalizer for Barcelona as they came from behind to beat Galatasaray 2-1 away in the Europa League.

With the win, Barcelona are now into the quarter-finals of the competition that they will hope to win this season. The Europa League is Barcelona’s only remaining hope of winning some silverware, and their display against Galatasaray was impressive.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Pedri: “If my goal was a Messi-style goal? Leo has scored much better goals. Comparing myself to him is crazy." Pedri: “If my goal was a Messi-style goal? Leo has scored much better goals. Comparing myself to him is crazy." https://t.co/FEMJ8xK2rz

Pedri’s display against the Turkish side drew comparisons with Lionel Messi once again as he showed poise and technique and finished calmly like the Argentinian star in his prime.

Xavi praised the 19-year old’s performance against Galatasaray and explained that he is a player who can make a difference in any game.

The former midfielder said:

“Pedri’s goal was great. He is capable of doing this and much more. He’s just 19! I’m honoured to coach Pedri! He can do all that and more. I cannot praise him enough."

He added:

“Pedri has been very important, he is a sublime player of spectacular beauty, capable of making a difference, of generating plays. The pause in the goal, in the opposite field…He is different.”

When asked about how he compares to Lionel Messi, Xavi responded by saying:

“I don’t like these comparisons, we just have to congratulate him because he is doing it well.”

Pedri is a superstar in the making as Barcelona try to shed the ghost of Lionel Messi

It’s inevitable that any talented player coming through the academy will be compared to Lionel Messi. Although Pedri was signed from Real Betis, he has been touted as the player who will take the mantle from the Argentine captain.

It is perhaps a bit unfair on the Spaniard to be compared against the former Barcelona number 10 as Pedri plays a deeper role and has more responsibility in midfield.

infosfcb  @infosfcb ‘Pedri's goal similar to Messi's goals?’



🗣️ Xavi: “I don't like these comparisons, we just have to congratulate him because he does it well.” ‘Pedri's goal similar to Messi's goals?’🗣️ Xavi: “I don't like these comparisons, we just have to congratulate him because he does it well.” https://t.co/j3teIm24Tw

Goals wise, he is not expected to hit the same heights as Messi. But in terms of his playing style, he does have a few similarities.

A better comparison would be to that of Andres Iniesta, who played a similar role and had the guile and vision to unlock teams with his passing.

The 19-year-old has been limited to just 17 appearances across competitions due to a hamstring injury he suffered lat last year. He will hope to play a key role for the Blaugrana in the final stretch of the season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy